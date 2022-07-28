District 1 Candidates.jpg

Left to right: Incumbent Nicollet County District 1 Commissioner Marie Andrashko, St. Peter City Councilor Darrell Pettis and Minnesota State University Associate Professor of Social Work Jennifer Andrashko are competing for the District 1 seat on the Nicollet County Board.

With the Aug. 9 primary less than two weeks away, voters will decide which two of the three candidates running for the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat should be sent to the November ballot.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

