With the Aug. 9 primary less than two weeks away, voters will decide which two of the three candidates running for the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat should be sent to the November ballot.
Marie Dranttel
The District 1 seat, which represents St. Peter Ward 1 and Lake Prairie, New Sweden and Traverse Townships, is occupied by incumbent Marie Dranttel.
The lifelong St. Peter resident is making her fourth bid for re-election since first taking office in 2011. The CPA-certified accountant owns her own business in St. Peter and prides herself on being a “numbers-junkie” who knows how to listen.
Providing quality mental health and social services, keeping Nicollet County fully staffed, maintaining roads, bringing county services to minority populations and providing comprehensive broadband access are among Dranttel’s top concerns.
The County Commissioner championed the use of $800,000 of the $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to purchase the new location for Lighthouse on Marshall (formerly the Power Up Clubhouse), providing the mental health support program with more room for gatherings, staff offices and outdoor activities.
“We are thoughtfully spending that money so we get the biggest bang of our dollar,” said Dranttel. “Some of that is going to our North Mankato facility. Some of that is going to ARMER (Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response) radio systems. Working through those dollars is going to be a challenge.”
The commissioner also supported the use of ARPA funds toward broadband projects. In partnership with Nuvera Communications, the county will be running a feeder line down Hwy. 111 to provide internet access almost 1,300 homes.
Dranttel further highlighted the challenges of the “Great Resignation.” The County Commissioner said Nicollet County is anticipated to lose 20-25% of its workforce in the next four years, resulting in years of institutional knowledge exiting the county.
“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of rolling with the punches and changing the way we deliver services and how our employees deliver those services,” said Dranttel. “We came up with a flexible work schedule, we have some social workers and case aid managers that work remotely now. We have tried to be flexible. COVID sped some of that up, we were able to pivot fairly quickly and deliver services.”
Darrell Pettis
St. Peter City Councilor Darrell Pettis’ impression of Nicollet County leadership is not so rosy.
The St. Peter resident has more than 30 years of experience in county government, having spent 22 years as a county engineer and more than a decade as Le Sueur County Administrator and has worked directly with Nicollet County as a freshman city councilor representing St. Peter.
But in his time working with Nicollet County, Pettis has been frequently frustrated by what he called poor customer service and a lack of transparency.
On the issue of transparency, the District 1 candidate raised concern over Nicollet County’s refusal to disclose the reason it parted with County Administrator Ryan Krosch.
As a city councilor and member of the City-County Committee, Pettis found it difficult to work with Nicollet County on solidifying funding for the Sunrise/Broadway roundabout project.
Pettis currently works as a senior engineer for ISG and also found Nicollet County difficult to work with in his professional career. While many counties, like Sibley, Brown, Blue Earth and Le Sueur, have made their drainage records easily obtainable online, Nicollet County’s records are not published on the web.
“I was looking for some information online on a couple of their drainage systems and basically had to file a data practices request to get information from the county,” said Pettis. “We work in the drainage area with numerous counties across the state; it’s the first time I’ve been asked to do a data request to get publicly available information that should be on their website. That’s just unacceptable.”
In addition to customer service and transparency, Pettis named the labor shortage as a top issue facing Nicollet County, particularly the Sheriff’s Office. He advised the county needed to transition to a speedier hiring process and refine its advertising to reach a wider pools of candidates.
Pettis added the county could be taking advantage of more opportunities to repair roads, like working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on a turnback as the agency plans work on Hwy. 22, and should develop up to date facilities and explore creating joint city-county and county-state amenities.
As a volunteer firefighter of 18 years, Pettis was also critical of Nicollet County’s decision to use ARP dollars to replace ARMER radios for emergency services in townships and smaller communities, while leaving out St. Peter and North Mankato.
“The city will be having to take care of that expense on their own using wither city dollars or city ARP funds,” said Pettis. “St. Peter and North Manakto are the largest population centers of Nicollet County, they pay taxes to Nicollet County, why they are singled out has never been explained to me.”
Jennifer Andrashko
Through her 15 years of experience as a social worker serving incarcerated parents in the county jail system, families with a child in a mental health crisis and families experiencing homelessness, Jennifer Andrashko has seen firsthand the parts of government that are meeting the needs of people and the policies that are failing.
The associate professor of social work at Minnesota State University, Mankato filed her candidacy in hopes of leveraging “the power of local government to do good.”
“One of the most powerful ways to advocate for change is to grow the intersection between people who write policy and people whose lives are most impacted by those policies,” said Andrashko. “I have spent much of my career doing that in social work and teaching social work policy and inviting social work students and future social workers to consider advocacy and policy work.”
{span}Beyond social work and academia, Andrashko previously served as a member of the MNSure Health Industry Advisory Board and was appointed to the state Maternal Mortality Review Board by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in 2021.{/span}
{span}The St. Peter resident’s top priority is investing in the county’s mental health and substance abuse infrastructure to meet the needs of residents having trouble accessing care, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.{/span}
{span}”We need to balance the levy itself with the things we know we need to provide for our constituencies,” said Andrashko. “One of the ways we know we can do this in Minnesota is to consider advocating for the reinvestment of a county tax — which every county pays to the state — so that each county can get its own dollars that they’ve paid in back from the state and invest them into building local mental health services and infrastructure within the county system.”{/span}
{span}Andrashko also emphasized continuing to build county-city and county-state partnerships toward improvements to roads and bridges, building out broadband access with public-private partnerships and creating water storage.{/span}
{span}On spending American Rescue Plan dollars, Andrashko advised the county should prioritize human services infrastructure, disability infrastructure, affordable housing and water quality projects.{/span}