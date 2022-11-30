Nutcracker

Quinn Rassbach (center) of St. Peter stars as Clara in The Nutcracker. (Courtesy of Mankato Ballet Company)

Playing Clara in “The Nutcracker” is a dream come true for Quinn Rassbach.

Nutcracker 2

Quinn Rassbach (left) plays Clara in The Nutcracker alongside her sister Alexa Rassbach, (right) playing the Sugar Plum Fairy. (CarsoN Hughes/southernminn.com)
Nutcracker 3

Zella Erickson (left) Elodie DeVos (center) and Gabi DeVos (right) of St. Peter are featured in Mankato Ballet Company's production of The Nutcracker (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments