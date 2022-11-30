Playing Clara in “The Nutcracker” is a dream come true for Quinn Rassbach.
The St. Peter teen watched her older sister Alexa take on the starring role in the Mankato Ballet Company’s 2018 production. But now Quinn is filling her sister’s slippers and stepping into the spotlight herself as the star of Mankato Ballet Company’s upcoming performance.
“It's a dream come true. I always wanted to be Clara since I was about 7,” said Quinn. “It's really special because my sister was Clara and now it’s her senior year and she’s the Sugar Plum Fairy, which makes it extra special.”
Years of practice have taken Quinn to this point. The St. Peter teen has been dancing for 11 years, and “The Nutcracker” is one of the ballets she knows best since the show is an annual Christmastime tradition for the Mankato Ballet Company.
“For me, personally, [dance] is such a beautiful art form and it’s my favorite way to express myself. I don’t have to talk so it’s perfect,” said Quinn. “It’s such hard work but you get to perform so it’s rewarding as well.”
The ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky follows Clara and her fantastical journey as she discovers her nutcracker has come to life on Christmas Eve. She soon finds herself in a battle between the Nutcracker and an evil Mouse King, before traveling to the Land of Sweets where she meets the ruler, the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Playing the Sugar Plum Fairy, older sister Alexa gets to share the stage with her sister one last time in her final Mankato Ballet Nutcracker performance. It's a bittersweet feeling for the high school senior who is in her 14th year of ballet. Though sad that it will be her final performance in Mankato Ballet’s annual Christmas tradition, Alexa was excited to take the stage.
“There's something so special in how the whole show comes together,” said Alexa. “I also think 'The Nutcracker' is a tradition for a lot of people to attend every year, so it’s really fun to be able to share the beauty of the ballet with them.”
The production is also the final winter outing for St. Peter's Elodie DeVos as the Coffee Lead, a Snow Demi and a member of the flower corps. For Elodie, growing up with the production is part of the beauty of the show.
“For years, I’ve looked up to older dancers to see what parts they had done and how they had done it and it’s cool to get to play the parts that they played before and try my best to do those roles well,” said Elodie.
Elodie is also performing with her younger sister Gabi, an eighth grader in the roles of Hot Chocolate and Marzipan. As the show dates near, Gabi is looking forward to using props in her performance, wielding fans as Hot Chocolate and a wooden reed flute as Marzipan.
Gabi’s classmate, St. Peter eighth grader Zella Erickson, is looking forward the chance to act as one of Clara’s friends in the first act of the show. She is also a member of the snow corps.
“I like to express myself, and [dance] is a fun way to get exercise,” Erickson said.
Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are currently on sale. Shows are at the Minnesota State University, Mankato Ted Paul Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10-11.