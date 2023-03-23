The morning of March 29, 1998 was like any other spring day.
Clear blue skies hung over a warm and blissful Sunday morning in St. Peter. Churches welcomed their parishioners and prepared for Easter Sunday services two weeks away. Kids made the most of the weekend, running around Gorman Park and biking the nearby trails.
The first signs that this day wouldn’t be so ordinary came at 2 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch as twisters began forming in South Dakota. At the St. Peter Police Department, seven-year Communications Personnel Amy Filipek was keeping an eye out, monitoring the Weather Channel and the state National Weather Service computer system, but at the time, few locals could have predicted the carnage that was about to take place.
Weather monitors tracked the storm as it crept east past the Minnesota border. The damages escalated as five twisters battered Nobles County until the storm culminated into an F3 tornado, which ravaged the small town of Comfrey. After obliterating three quarters of the community’s buildings, the tornado continued on a 67-mile path toward St. Peter.
St. Peter Police squad cars were stationed throughout the west side of town as officers acted as spotters.
Former St. Peter Police Sergeant Loren Jansen recalled watching for cloud formations from his station at Jefferson Avenue near Gustavus Adolphus College.
“We were all positioned on different areas that would have been just west of town as spotters to try and watch for it,” said Jansen. “We had activated the sirens not for what we had seen in the sky, but based on what doppler [radar] was indicating. The sirens got activated based on technology, not observation.”
A tornado warning was issued for St. Peter at 4:59 p.m., and within a few moments, Filipek sounded the storm sirens twice. A flurry of calls flooded the Police Department, as residents tried to find out what was happening, so Filipek kept pulling the siren and urged callers to take shelter.
“I say we hit them (sirens) 20 times minimum,” Filipek told the St. Peter Herald in an April, 23 1998 interview.
The blaring alarm could be heard as far out as the rural St. Peter farmstead belonging to Ray and Suzanne Vulcan. Ray wasn’t too concerned at first. Tornado warnings had come and gone without incident. But as the sirens continued to wail and the sky took on a sickly hue, the Vulcans came to realize something big was on the way.
“You never think it’s going to be as bad as what they said, but pretty soon you could see something big was coming, and it didn’t look very good,” said Ray. “It was kind of a gray-green color and the wind was picking up.”
The Vulcans had turned on the radio, where they heard announcers urgently telling people to take cover or hold on for their lives. So Ray and Suzanne called up their neighbors to warn them and fled to the basement with their two sons Paul, then 11 years old, and Ryan, then age 10.
Ray said the family placed a mattress in front of the basement door to protect themselves from wayward debris, and the four of them all hunkered down in a shower stall and waited for the storm to pass.
“It didn’t last very long, maybe five minutes at the longest, but when we come upstairs, it was quite the eye-opener of what Mother Nature could do in a very short period of time,” said Ray.
When the family emerged from the basement, they found the farm in shambles. The two garages and machine shed on the property were reduced to rubble. The Vulcan’s vehicles were destroyed. The siding and shingles were stripped off their home, but fortunately the farmstead was left standing.
“We had replaced all the old-style windows and put vinyl inserts in and newer stuff. Well, the tornado blew all them windows out, so it didn’t create a vacuum, it didn’t pull the house apart, because the wind could get through,” said Ray. “Every single room, in the corners, there was little swirl marks of dirt and oil. It was pretty amazing.”
But the most devastating loss was the farm’s grove of century-old oak trees. Over 100 trees were uprooted by the twister. There were so many tree trunks strewn across the yard, the Vulcans couldn’t even leave their driveway.
Riding out the storm
Like the Vulcans, St. Peter residents all across town were similarly coming out of their basements and workplaces to see what was standing and what wasn’t. Around 600 homes were either destroyed or rendered uninhabitable and over 1,700 residences suffered significant damages.
The Pine Pointe subdivision and other residences near the Gustavus Adolphus College campus were among the hardest hit. Hundreds of people found the roofs over their heads and the walls of their homes torn off by the 150-mph winds and wayward debris, and some of the worst off found their houses completely dilapidated into a pile of rubble.
The storm also took out significant community institutions. Six houses of worship were severely damaged including the Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran Church, Union Presbyterian and Church of the Holy Communion.
The St. Peter Arts and Heritage Center was a permanent casualty of the storm. Originally constructed in 1870 as the community’s first high school, the historic building was laid to ruins by the tornado.
The St. Peter Library building was also demolished after losing its roof and thousands of books. However, the library eventually found a new home in the Community Center which was itself, rebuilt in the tornado’s aftermath.
At Gustavus Adolphus College, total damages to the campus were estimated to range between $40 to $60 million. Around one third of the campus buildings were shut down in the weeks following the storm, and 2,000 trees were uprooted, but with the exception of six student houses, all of the buildings were repairable.
“That tornado ended up being the worst day I had as far as memorable,” said Jansen. “Just the amount of carnage and devastation that was brought to the community and that helpless feeling that there is so much that needed to be done, and it is beyond your scope and resources to try to deal with it. Then in the back of your mind, you’re wondering, ‘Is my family safe? Is my house destroyed?”
Emergency responders had to put their worries aside in the immediate aftermath to launch search and rescue efforts to take care of the wounded. But reaching the victims was itself a challenge when downed trees and power lines obstructed the streets and caused widespread power outages.
“You couldn’t go anywhere without a front end loader and you needed public works assistance to make the roads passable,” said Jansen. “The first concern was search and rescue because we had so many buildings and debris down we were concerned about how much carnage was down and how many people were hurt or injured.”
Search and rescue efforts, ambulance services and the coordinated city response prevented the disaster from becoming a mass casualty event, but the St. Peter community did suffer a single fatality in the tragic death of 6-year-old Dustin Schneider.
The South Elementary first grader, remembered for his love of sports, like baseball, fishing, wrestling and hunting with his family, was killed when he and his family were caught in the tornado while driving on Highway 99 near St. Peter. The winds picked up the vehicle and threw all three occupants out into a field.
Road to recovery
As city workers and construction crews worked to put St. Peter together piece by piece, educators and community organizations attempted to bring a sense of normalcy back to the community as soon as possible.
After the tornado struck, the St. Peter Middle School/High School chimney collapsed though the band room, forcing the school to shut down for the semester. But the district moved swiftly to get classes up and running by April 13.
Sally Burdick, a former English teacher at St. Peter High School recalled that faculty met in the cafeteria, which had to be powered by a generator at the time, to decide how the rest of the school year should go. It was decided that secondary students would occupy the elementary classrooms in the latter half of the school day, with middle schoolers and freshmen going to South Elementary and sophomores, juniors and seniors going to North Elementary.
“We had to cut our curriculum a little bit; we had to decide what was important, because we didn’t have all of the time we would have with a full school day, but we tried to keep it as normal as possible …” said Burdick. “I think everybody adjusted quite well to it.”
FEMA, which was providing financial assistance to homeowners and businesses harmed by the tornado, also supplied school lunches for students. For elementary students, the school day ended at lunchtime, while secondary students began their afternoon class schedule with lunch.
Burdick noted that students also occasionally received donations to help with their schoolwork.
“There were a lot of people from around the country who sent donations thinking kids had lost some of their materials and things, so that was always kind of fun where people could pick out notebooks, pencils and things like that,” said Burdick.
While many students struggled with losing their own homes, school faculty and staff worked to create an environment where things felt somewhat normal. Though teens spent the semester in child-size decks, the district ensured milestone events, like school sports, prom and graduation, continued as usual.
Winds of change
It’s often said the worst of times can bring out the best in people, and the 1998 tornado proved this adage true.
The St. Peter community was reminded they wouldn’t have to go through this disaster alone, as thousands of volunteers arrived to assist in the cleanup, plant trees and keep residents fed and sheltered.
Around 250 people displaced by the tornado made use of shelters set up by the American Red Cross. The organization also provided enough meals to feed 3,000 to 6,000 people a day.
The Vulcans witnessed volunteers from all across the state of Minnesota arrive at their property by the busload, ready to clean up the debris and fallen trees. Volunteers with the Salvation Army also ensured the family would have food to eat while they were displaced from their home and living in a trailer on the property.
“They came with a truckload of water, and they just left 15-20 cases on our sidewalk just so we had clean water to drink,” said Ray. “I don’t know where all the rakes and cleaning materials and gloves and pails [came from]; they just showed up. It was amazing.”
Suzanne added, “Because of the support in town, we weren’t alone in this whole journey.”