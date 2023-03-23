The morning of March 29, 1998 was like any other spring day.

Tom Miller, of Restoration Services, works his way through the rubble at the Church of St. Peter shortly after the 1998 tornado. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Metallic debris believed to have originated from a grain bin west of St. Peter was blown in front of Ace Arrow Hardware during the 1998 tornado. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Over 2,000 buildings were damaged by the St. Peter tornado in 1998. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Charles Degner looks up at the damage to the roof of the St. Peter Evangelical Church sanctuary after the 1998 St. Peter tornado. (St. Peter Herald archives)
The front end of a St. Peter home was blown clean off. The 1998 tornado left the building resembling an open dollhouse. (St. Peter Herald archives)
A car parked on the 200 block of North Third Street was pictured crushed by a lamp post in the aftermath of the 1998 tornado in St. Peter. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Residents and volunteers help clear a yard in the city of Le Center after the 1998 tornado struck the area. (St. Peter Herald archives)
Mike Kolbinger, of Bill Groebner Construction, is pictured repairing a home on Washington Avenue in the April 30 edition of the St. Peter Herald documenting the community’s recovery a month after the disaster.

