25TH TORNADO ANNIVERSARY: Before the storm devastated St. Peter, it hit Comfrey

There’s no straight line highway route to the tiny community of Comfrey, population 381. It’s all back roads and farm country. Head west on Hwy. 99 and take your pick. Once you leave Nicollet County, you can pretty much travel the remaining 40 miles and never see a town.
Twenty-five years later, the drive from St. Peter to Comfrey presented a much different picture. No remnants of ripped apart farm buildings, no stripped down trees, no downed power poles, no papers of all sorts flying about.
It was pleasant.
But on March 29, 1998, the storm’s mile-wide path spared little along its eventual 150-mile journey devastating Comfrey before clobbering St. Peter and then moving on to Le Center. Those three communities bore the brunt of that historic, tornadic day. But others, like Hanska, saw plenty of damage, while others like Courtland and Nicollet were spared as the twisters bounced over those western Nicollet County towns.
They then took aim at St. Peter.
Comfrey hit by 200 mph winds
Before the 1998 tornado ravaged St. Peter, the town of Comfrey was nearly flattened by the F4 super cell twister and 200 mph winds. That Comfrey–St. Peter–Le Center and beyond line of devastation spanned some 150 miles, spawned 16 tornadoes over four hours, caused over $235 million, killed two and injured 21 others.
But it was at Comfrey where the real damage started, a time the tornado was at its strongest.
While the early development of severe thunderstorms began in southeastern South Dakota, the first of 14 Minnesota tornadoes, an F2 – two later hit western Wisconsin – touched down briefly north of the small town of Lismore, population 200, in Nobles County, destroying random farm buildings.
Through Nobles County, only moderate damage to farm buildings and equipment resulted when twisters touched down near Leota, Wilmont and St. Kilian. But the National Weather Service warned that worse things lie ahead.So did the Comfrey area storm watchers.
“We knew something was coming,” said Linda Wallin, the town’s mayor in 1998. “It was a mile wide and a huge black cloud.”
Among the buildings destroyed and severely damaged were the town’s two most critical – the grain elevator and the school. Other’s hit were the town hall, three of the town’s churches, the grocery store and most of the Main Street businesses.
Wallin was 48 when the tornado hit. Big decisions lie ahead. Over 75% of Comfrey’s buildings and homes were destroyed, many more damaged, Could the community rebuild? That question loomed large in those early weeks.
Then Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson made an initial trip to Comfrey and virtually nobody was there, as many were staying in nearby Springfield. But subsequent visits were frequent by Carlson, and Wallin well remembers the talks..
“We need our school back,” Wallin said. “And then our Main Street will come back and our residents will stay. Arne said, ‘Get in gear. You’ve got two years.’ “
Carlson’s message was there would be more disasters and Comfrey could be left behind. But today Wallin says the extreme damage to St. Peter and then more in Le Center brought greater attention to the entire region, and Carlson pushed through a $27 million relief package.
Region Nine stepped in with a quick $500,000 economic development grant and set up a staff member in Comfrey for a year, Wallin added.
“Region Nine was wonderful,” Wallin recalled. “I don’t know what we would have done without them.”
Mathiowetz Construction of nearby Leavenworth provided much of the clean-up efforts, along with a myriad of local residents and businesses.
“It all happened so fast,” Wallin said. “The thing I remember most was the constant noise, the trucks coming and going.”
That F4 tornado was the strongest ever recorded in Minnesota, and its 67-mile path the longest ever recorded in the state, the National Weather Service would later report.
Rebuild? Not everyone was sure
In St. Peter, there was never a question. Efforts to rebuild started immediately.
The Gustavus Adolphus College campus was among the first hit hard in the Nicollet County town of 10,000. City infrastructure and historic buildings were demolished. And major city services, like the water treatment facility, needed prompt attention.
NWS officials said the tornado that hit St. Peter had been downgraded just briefly to an F3 but the destruction was widespread. Some 500 homes were destroyed, another 1,700 more damaged. Other buildings destroyed were St. Peter’s Catholic Church and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, as was the Arts and Heritage Center. The city hospital and library were also damaged to the point they, too, were eventually razed. And 17,000 trees were lost.
Another 60 rural homes around St. Peter were destroyed. Total damages were estimated at over $120 million in the St. Peter area alone.
Would there be enough relief dollars for Comfrey? Some lenders, insurance professionals and state officials thought it might be best to not rebuild.
In 1998, the Saint Paul Pioneer Press covered the Comfrey situation heavily, as state officials contemplated action. At the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Gov. Carlson kept Comfrey’s needs high on his priority list and on legislators’ desks.
Former Pioneer Press columnist Nick Coleman, in its April 3, 1998 edition, wrote this: “First, a 6,600-foot wide tornado, spinning like a 200 mph buzzsaw, knocked this town to its knees. Now, a team of big-city bankers and bureaucrats would like to finish the job, arguing that it doesn’t make economic sense to rebuild a small town flattened by a storm.”
“The bean counters didn’t know beans about Comfrey.”
Comfrey’s name is based on a Latin word, “to heal, to grow together.”
Darlene Arnsdorf was on the Comfrey City Council in ‘98, having lost a coin flip after tying with Wallin in the mayor’s race. She called tails, and the Susan B. Anthony coin turned up heads, as Wallin became the community’s first female mayor in 100 years. Arnsdorf was then appointed to fill Wallin’s council seat.
Three months into their terms, the tornado hit.
“I wasn’t really even broken in,” Arnsdorf said. “It really kept your head spinning.”
Arnsdorf’s restaurant, the Eat Shoppe, was part of the devastated Main Street. The front brick wall collapsed, the roof blown off, and the heavy rain flooded the interior of the cafe.
“We knocked it down,” Arnsdorf said. “It couldn’t be salvaged. It shared a wall with another business, and that was torn down, too…But it was amazing what it hit and what it didn’t.”
But Arnsdorf said there was little discussion in town about quitting, and she credits Gov. Carlson with setting the positive tone to rebuild.
“Gov. Arne Carlson came down and conversed with the council and other people in town,” she recalled. Because Carlson offered help, Arnsdorf said residents were optimistic. Tired, but resilient.
“I thank him dearly,” Arnsdorf says today. “If it weren’t for him, Comfrey wouldn’t be a town.”
Not much later, President Bill Clinton declared seven counties in southern Minnesota as federal disaster areas, opening up additional help and resources.
Keeping the Comfrey School K-12
Bruce Stresemann spent some five decades in Comfrey as a teacher, coach, janitor and sports official. He retired as a teacher in 2007 but couldn’t leave, staying on as the lead janitor and bus driver. And he became known throughout the area as a basketball announcer when Comfrey paired athletics with neighboring districts.
But he loved the small-town life in Comfrey. His wife’s health issues forced a 2020 move to Shakopee.
“I was in Comfrey for 47 years,” Stresemann says. “It was hard to leave.”
He credits efforts to save the Comfrey school building, along with attaching the Comfrey Public Library to the complex, as a critical step in the community’s rebuilding efforts.
“We got an $8 million school out of it,” Stresemann said. “It really got us together.”
And as the rebuilding efforts continued throughout the next months, Stresemann said the local Catholic church hosted community meals, further strengthening the town’s residents and business leaders.
Wallin agreed. By June of the next year, the new city services building was dedicated. Ron and Sharon Sturm of the local funeral services business donated the monument that stands as a testament to the community’s efforts to rebuild from the tornado.
Wallin, who handled FEMA paperwork for three years, said Comfrey persevered and is now slowly growing, with a downtown that resurrected a grocery store and bar and grill.
“The businesses that are here are doing really well,” Wallin said. “It’s been the best thing that’s ever happened.”
But there’s a caveat.
“I don’t ever want to go through it again,” Wallin said.