The Nicollet County Fair Board has been planning a fun-filled schedule for the county fair on Aug. 10-14.
We want you to show off your skills at gardening, baking, canning, drawing, knitting, crafting, woodworking, taking photos and more. We encourage everyone to participate in the open class exhibits that can be entered in Johnson Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $5 and you receive a parking pass for free parking throughout the fair (which is $5 per day).
The premium books can be found online at nicolletcountyfair.com or in print at the St. Peter Community Center lobby kiosk, St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, and gas stations in Nicollet, Courtland and Lafayette.
What comes to mind when you think of a county fair? The images of fun carnival rides and games, the mouth-watering fair food, your favorite bands, or the heart-pounding excitement of the grandstand shows. Well we have it all.
Crescent City Amusements is returning with great rides that make you giggle or scream and games to entertain you, all under the dazzling carnival lights. We are pretty proud of all the delicious choices for food. The carnival has their corn dogs, cheese curds, cotton candy and more.
Our mainstay fair food vendors include the Nicollet County Pork Producers with their pulled pork, Mr. Ribs, pork chops and all the best sides with it. The 4-H food stand has burgers, fries, onion rings, taco in a bag, hot dog and pies. The Dairy Association has the creamiest shakes and awesome assortment of ice cream. We also have great options at Two Pigs BBQ, Mexi Delights, Domino’s Pizza, DAV kettle corn and more.
The grandstand lineup is entertainment for all ages. On Wednesday at 1 p.m., check out the harness races. Hear the roar of the engines of the trucks and tractors for the pull on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The demo derbies on Friday and Saturday will keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch them crash and occasionally overturn or catch fire. Cheer on your favorite drivers as they collide around the arena in hopes of being the last person running to get the payout and big trophy.
Catch more excitement on Sunday at noon with driver’s blazing a trail around the track at the auto races. Watch as they pile up, run up on the tires and sometimes roll over as they make their way to the finish line.
We have a great musical lineup with Sohmer Karaoke on Wednesday, Steel Bridges on Thursday, Wendinger Band and Uncle Chunk on Friday, Jared Graff and Red Dirt Road on Saturday, and Craig Blackstad on Sunday. Catch some other gifted community members as they compete in the talent show on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Johnson Hall.
Winners will move on to the State Fair. We also celebrate our Outstanding Seniors and Farm Family of the Year on Friday at 1 p.m. in Johnson Hall. Compete in the pfeffer tournament on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Thompson Building or Sunday at noon in the beer garden. All kinds of fun at the fair.
To stay updated on the schedule, see the lists of winners and check out the photos from the fair, follow us on Facebook as “Nicollet County Fair.” See you all at the fair Aug. 10-14.