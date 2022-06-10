The Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and True Essentials Consulting are putting a spotlight on young artists and entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses across the state in a first-of-its kind, two-day Juneteenth Celebration in St. Peter and Mankato.
True Essentials Founder and CEO Destiny Owens and Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition Regional Representative Bethany Truman have planned Juneteenth events in the past, but this upcoming celebration marks their first multi-day celebration.
“We wanted to branch out on our own, because we wanted to have a bigger event — something that would be multiple days instead of just one day,” said Owens. “And we really wanted to make sure we incorporated a youth component to our celebrations”
The first night of the event on June 17 emphasizes youth engagement with a Youth Night running from 4:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the YMCA Mankato featuring a youth business expo, youth fashion show, youth art exhibit and more.
The business expo and art exhibit gives a voice to young entrepreneurs and artists in the community, while the fashion show highlights the influence of Black culture on clothing styles throughout the decades. Fashions are provided to participants in grades 6-12 by local vintage store Vagabond Village.
Organizers are ringing in the inaugural statewide celebration by crowning a Mr. and Miss Juneteenth. People will be able to nominate candidates at the True Essentials website.
Alongside the coronation and exhibitions, Youth Night features music by DJ Mickey Breeze, free food by Zoe’s Fixin’s and games and prizes.
Truman said the Juneteenth Celebration and other events that emphasize youth culture are an important step in engaging young people in the community and building opportunities for them.
“To me, youth culture is the same as hip-hop culture, and so connecting with our youth through various elements that make up hip-hop culture is really the best way that we, as adults, can pull up to the kids’ table,” said Truman. “If we really want to know what the kids need and where they’re at, we have to go and sit at that table.”
The second day of celebration is June 18 at St. Peter High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It features events for people of all ages and incorporates Black business owners, musicians and artists from across the state of Minnesota.
Starting off the day are free DJ and beatboxing youth workshops hosted by DJ Mickey Breeze and Carnage the Executioner from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Then, at 11 a.m., guests can compete in a Father’s Day basketball tournament. Because Father’s Day falls on the same Sunday as Juneteenth this year, organizers wished to highlight the importance of male role models and encourage fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles, nephews and cousins to get together on the basketball court. Registration is limited to up to 18 teams and winners are eligible for cash prizes.
Throughout the event, attendees can support Minnesota Black-owned businesses at the Black Business Expo and enjoy meals from Black-owned establishments — Stanley’s Steakhouse and Insane Vegan. Free hair and barber services and a tour of the classic cars belonging to the Twin Cities Cadillac Club are also available to guests.
Minnesota Black art and music will be on full display as well. Twin Cities Visual and Recording Artist Meyer Warren will exhibit both his talents as a painter and performer. Under his artistic moniker The W8 On Empty Space, he will curate a contemporary art exhibit for the Juneteenth Celebration while also performing as hip-hop emcee St. Paul Slim.
St. Paul Slim is one of many perfomers set to play the SPHS venue, including DJ Mickey Breeze, DJ Big Reece, Tanaya, AfroContigbo, King October, Just Will, TKO Drumline, Pythons Drill Team, Oya’s Radio and Carnage the Executioner.
“Our hope is to create more of a community, not just within Mankato and St. Peter, but our state. We wanted people from all over Minnesota to know that they’re welcome to come and celebrate Black culture and freedom and be a part of a community for our kids to grow up in and have that love and respect for everyone,” said Owens. “We want to bring back that community element of loving our neighbors and loving one another and supporting each other.”