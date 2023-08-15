Carolyn Mager, lead organizer of this year's Community Picnic, and Paige Chadderdon explore the interior of the St. Peter fire truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Left to right, Jeanne Yursik, Patty Conlin, Marcia Faller, Dave Faller and Chris Conlin came to the Community Picnic to celebrate Marcia's 70th birthday. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Camilla Fredrickson (left) and Melanie Johnson (right) go up high on the Levee Park swingset. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Harmon family plays a game of soccer at the Community Picnic. Pictured here, Kaiser Harmon runs the ball against his dad Andrew Harmon and sisters Myla and Addy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Left to right) Keri Johnson, Melanie Johnson, Paigie Chadderdon, Clayton Coe and Mallory Coe create slime with kits provided by Go Therapy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls jump around inside the bounce house at the Levee Park Community Picnic. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Around 100 attendees visited the St. Peter Diplomats annual Community Picnic, grabbing a free hot dog and bratwurst dinner. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls run back and forth inside the bounce house. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The St. Peter Fire Department visited Levee Park on Saturday for the Community Picnic commemorating the construction of the St. Peter Fire Station. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The St. Peter Diplomats celebrated the construction of the new St. Peter Fire Station at the 10th annual Community Picnic at Levee Park Tuesday.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.