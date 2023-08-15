Community Picnic 8

Carolyn Mager, lead organizer of this year's Community Picnic, and Paige Chadderdon explore the interior of the St. Peter fire truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The St. Peter Diplomats celebrated the construction of the new St. Peter Fire Station at the 10th annual Community Picnic at Levee Park Tuesday.

Left to right, Jeanne Yursik, Patty Conlin, Marcia Faller, Dave Faller and Chris Conlin came to the Community Picnic to celebrate Marcia's 70th birthday. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Camilla Fredrickson (left) and Melanie Johnson (right) go up high on the Levee Park swingset. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Harmon family plays a game of soccer at the Community Picnic. Pictured here, Kaiser Harmon runs the ball against his dad Andrew Harmon and sisters Myla and Addy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Left to right) Keri Johnson, Melanie Johnson, Paigie Chadderdon, Clayton Coe and Mallory Coe create slime with kits provided by Go Therapy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls jump around inside the bounce house at the Levee Park Community Picnic. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Around 100 attendees visited the St. Peter Diplomats annual Community Picnic, grabbing a free hot dog and bratwurst dinner. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls run back and forth inside the bounce house. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The St. Peter Fire Department visited Levee Park on Saturday for the Community Picnic commemorating the construction of the St. Peter Fire Station. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

