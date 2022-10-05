Maker Fair 2021

Maker Fair organizers Karen Dirkx, left, her husband Scott Dirkx, right, and Kelly Youngbloom, middle, promote the Maker Fair ahead of its 2021 return. (File photo/southernminn.com)

From sweet breads and crochet caps to scrap metal decor and canine clothing, the 10th annual Maker Fair is bringing together all the handcrafted products one could ever ask for.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments