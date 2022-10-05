From sweet breads and crochet caps to scrap metal decor and canine clothing, the 10th annual Maker Fair is bringing together all the handcrafted products one could ever ask for.
A total of 186 vendors are taking over the Nicollet County County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the region’s largest exhibition of homegrown artisans. The event features a massive selection of fabrics, toys, soaps and lotions, foods, decorations, art, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork and more.
“What makes us Maker Fair Minnesota and contributes to our success is we only allow handcrafted vendors to participate and the maker themselves has to be there to sell their products,” said Organizer Scott Dirkx. “For us it promotes customer interaction. “If a customer has any questions, you have the person who designed it and made it right there for them.”
With an estimated attendance of 4,000 to 5,000 visitors each year, the Maker Fair has expanded rapidly from its humble origins in 2012 which consisted of just 20 vendors. The bazaar traces its roots back to the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds in Garden City, but as the event outgrew the space, organizers moved the Maker Fair to its current home at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
St. Peter resident Karen Dirkx initially joined the Maker Fair as a vendor until 2015 when the original organizer offered her the chance to run the event. Today, the fair is largely family-run between Karen and her husband Scott Dirkx and their daughter Sarah Dirkx.
The organizers said they owe their growth to advertising and positive word of mouth from participating vendors, inciting interest from artisans new to the fair and their followings. Though they may not have originated the fair, the Dirkx family takes pride in adding their own personal touch to advertising and operating the event with a particular emphasis on treating vendors well. That includes curating the market to ensure there isn’t too much overlap or competition between vendors offering similar products.
“We’re sticklers for details to the point where we go around to vendors and make sure they have adequate cash. If they need a bathroom break or want to take a break and grab some food, we try our best to have reliable people available to do that for them,” said Scott. “They said they just don’t get that anywhere else.”
As a result, Maker Fair Minnesota has quickly grown into a local favorite. Even in 2019, a year marred by cold temperatures, high winds, rain and sleet, the event still garnered a crowd of roughly 3,500 people.
“Out of 190 vendors, I think we had six cancellations,” said Scott. “Six vendors couldn’t make it because they just couldn’t make the trip because of the road conditions. That says a lot that the outside vendors in particular were willing to bear that weather to be here.”
Maker Fair Minnesota runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition to the vendors, the event also features activities for kids including the Great Pumpkin Hunt in which children are encouraged to search for a hidden pumpkin in each of the Fairgrounds buildings Once they find a pumpkin, the kids receive a stamp on their pumpkin hunt passport which they can exchange for a goodie bag.
Diehard fairgoers who get in line early will be eligible to receive one of 50 goodie bags for adults and 50 goodie bags for kids containing discounts, treats and other offerings at the Maker Fair’s opening.
Food trucks will also be in attendance serving coffee, kettle corn, BBQ, Mexican, Greek, pizza, fair food and yogurt bowls.
“These people are our friends, these vendors. We look forward to seeing them each year, so I think it’s a great family oriented event whether it be customers or our vendors,” said Karen.