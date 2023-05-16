Hwy 99 Bridge Closed 2.jpg

With the water level high under the Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter, MnDOT made the call to shut it down until the water recedes. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge at St. Peter on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 a.m., due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

