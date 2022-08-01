...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Well, the Nicollet County Fair will have extra events and programming for them on Saturday, Aug. 13. The RAD Zoo will bring some unique reptiles for you to interact with from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. if you like things that squirm and slither.
There will be a 911 awareness presentation by the Sheriff’s Office and a demonstration by the Fire Department.
Don’t miss out on the free Kid’s Pedal Pull at 11 a.m. by the grandstand for children ages 4 to 11. Everyone that participates gets a treat. There are great ticket prizes for first, second and third place too.
The Hasse Petting Zoo will be available the entire fair in the Ag Education Building where you can get up close and pet some friendly farm animals. Make sure to register for the bikes outside of the fair board office that will be given away on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. to two lucky little ones.
The kids love to walk through the barns to check out all the animals entered in competition. We also have daycare day on Friday morning for all the tiny fairgoers to enjoy activities for their crew. Pre-registration is required. See the website for details: nicolletcountyfair.com.
Crescent City Amusements rides and games are sure to please children of all ages. The Power Wheels can be demo before the adult demos on Friday at 6:30 and Saturday at 6, plus race the track before Sunday’s auto races at noon. There is lots to do with the little ones at the Nicollet County Fair.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.