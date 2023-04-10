The Mankato Symphony’s final symphony concert of the season is on Saturday, April 22, at 7pm, in Christ Chapel on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. MSO’s Music Director Ernesto Estigarribia will lead the orchestra in a program of Joan Tower and Dmitri Shostakovich. The concert is made possible by the Andreas Foundation and the Kay and Lyle Jacobson Family Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.
Power and majesty permeate MSO’s final concert. Joan Tower’s Fanfares for the Uncommon Woman was inspired by Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. According to the composer Joan Tower, they are a tribute to “women who take risks and are adventurous”. Each of the six fanfares are dedicated to an inspiring woman in music. The second piece on the program is the Symphony No 5 by Shostakovich, of which the composer stated, “I want to convey in it the moods of spring, joy, and youth.” The Mankato Symphony’s Music Director Estigarribia echoed similar sentiments, “This performance is designed for everyone yearning for joy and positivity in life. Escape reality for an evening and come be inspired by the electrifying energy of the MSO.”
The Mankato Symphony’s Family Fun series “See Hear Play” will present two free shows in advance of the concert to preview, educate and entertain. The shows are called “The Sounds of Success” and will be held at VINE Community Center in Mankato on April 13 at 12 noon and the New Ulm Public Library on April 15 at 1pm.
Tickets to the concert on April 22 may be purchased online at MankatoSymphony.org or by phoning the box office at 507-933-0441.