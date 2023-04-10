Mankato Symphony Orchestra

The Mankato Symphony’s final symphony concert of the season is on Saturday, April 22, at 7pm, in Christ Chapel on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. MSO’s Music Director Ernesto Estigarribia will lead the orchestra in a program of Joan Tower and Dmitri Shostakovich. The concert is made possible by the Andreas Foundation and the Kay and Lyle Jacobson Family Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.

