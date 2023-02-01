Jay Zender, of State Farm Insurance in St. Peter, is the 2022 Winterfest Medallion Hunt sponsor. See him at this State Farm web page.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Clue No. 6 - Wednesday Feb. 1
Captain Dodd originally gave St. Peter a different name,
But as some things change, others remain the same.
This one is an original right from the outset,
Which now has been set up so that we will never forget.
Clue No. 5 - Tuesday Jan. 31
If you are still stumped trying to find our hidden prize,
Going for a little walk might help to open your eyes.
It would be a capital idea to use chronicles of the past,
Our history in Minnesota government is rich and vast.
Clue No. 4 - Monday Jan. 30
Don’t let preconceived notions govern your search,
Generally speaking, that will put your pursuit in a lurch.
Doing a little research has always been good advice,
It will help you much more than just rolling the dice.
Clue No. 3 - Sunday Jan. 29
A good education can help you find success,
Especially when you are in a good game of chess.
Not too far away you can hear children at play,
While others enjoy a picnic on a warm sunny day.
Clue No. 2 - Saturday Jan. 28
Where is the medallion is the question of the day,
But I cannot lie as the clues lead the way.
There is so much you can do here in this place,
With plenty of options to escape the rat race.
Clue No. 1 - Saturday Jan. 27
The medallion has been hidden for the 19th year in a row,
It is somewhere out there amidst all the deep snow.
The anticipation is growing as the show gets underway,
The one who finds the medallion will have their payday.
