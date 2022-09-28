Karen Snay, St. Peter Public Schools District Library Media Specialist, was awarded the Library Media Specialist of the Year at an Information and Technology Educators of Minnesota conference this summer.
Karen Snay, St. Peter Public Schools District Library Media Specialist, was awarded the Library Media Specialist of the Year at an Information and Technology Educators of Minnesota conference this summer.
This prestigious award was a result of peer nominations from across the state. Snay was nominated by Ann Hokanson, Director of Traverse Des Sioux Library Cooperative System (TDS), the Southern Minnesota region of public libraries that provide outreach and connections with K-12 school libraries.
Hokanson complimented Snay for organizing a joint project with middle and public libraries to combine their access to both libraries and resources for all students. Snay also worked with TDS Technology Director Seth Erickson to switch the library catalog systems to the new IT system.
“I was honored to be chosen by peers I deeply respect in this profession." said Snay, who was surprised with the award. "There is so much work behind the scenes that no one sees and it was such an honor to be recognized for these effort.”
Snay has an extensive background in education that includes teaching internationally in Kuwait and Australia and locally in Minnetonka before coming to St. Peter. She’s also taught on a college level at South Central College and earned her Masters degree in English Education.
Snay complimented her staff at each building.
“They are fabulous," said Snay. "I wouldn’t be able to do all the community outreach partnerships without all their help. I am grateful for a fabulous team.”
Karen Snay and her husband Kyle have been married for 29 years and live in St. Peter. They have two sons Connor and Rowan.
