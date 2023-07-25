...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected Wednesday and
Thursday afternoons.
* WHERE...Redwood Falls to Mankato, northeast to the Twin Cities
metro and surrounding counties in western Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Little cooling relief is expected overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The St. Peter Rotary Club recently held its first meeting led by new President Nate Newhouse. St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth shared with the group that fall activities registration is now open at St. Peter Public Schools. Ann Volk and Windy Block shared about the Nicollet County Fair. This year, the fair will take place Aug. 9-13. New Treasurer Kathleen Davies had the winning numbers for the drawing but didn’t didn’t draw the winning card. The pot continues to grow. The next Rotary meeting is Aug. 7. (Photos courtesy of St. Peter Rotary)