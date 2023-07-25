Nate Newhouse St. Peter Rotary Club

The St. Peter Rotary Club recently held its first meeting led by new President Nate Newhouse. St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth shared with the group that fall activities registration is now open at St. Peter Public Schools. Ann Volk and Windy Block shared about the Nicollet County Fair. This year, the fair will take place Aug. 9-13. New Treasurer Kathleen Davies had the winning numbers for the drawing but didn’t didn’t draw the winning card. The pot continues to grow. The next Rotary meeting is Aug. 7. (Photos courtesy of St. Peter Rotary)
Bill Gronseth St. Peter Rotary Club

(Submitted photo)
Ann Volk and Windy Block St. Peter Rotary

(Submitted Photo)
Kathleen Davies St. Peter Rotary

(Submitted photo)
  

