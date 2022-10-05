To celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota, St. Peter Public Schools Native American Parent Advisory Committee (NAPAC) will host a walk on Monday, Oct. 10.
According to NAPAC Chairperson Charmayne Klah, “This is an effort to bring people together from different walks of life to celebrate and share their support of the Indigenous People in our school and community. By celebrating this day together, we can reflect upon the Indigenous tradition, history, and make sure we keep the culture alive. This day is to embrace diversity and inclusion in the community of St. Peter.”
The walk will be held Monday, Oct. 10 from 5-7 p.m., starting from the Middle School at 100 Lincoln Dr. and ending at Minnesota Square Garden Park (1000 S. Minnesota Ave.). The community is invited to attend and bring signs of support.
St. Peter School Native American Parent Advisory Committee, established in 2019, consists of Native American parents and guardians who are committed to providing guidance to our Native American Students. The goal is to ensure Native American students within the St. Peter School District reach their highest potential while receiving culturally relevant and equitable educational opportunities.
“The Committee hopes to help empower all our Native American students to reach their highest potential by incorporating native voices, representation, history, celebration of culture, and academic success” Chairperson Klah explains. The 2022-23 committee consists of six members, including Klah and Vice Chair SkyAnne Sickler.
Superintendent Bill Gronseth said, “For St. Peter Public Schools and community members, it is another step towards building stronger relationships, learning more about each other, and continuing the journey of keeping the Saints Nation Saints strong and where everyone belongs.”
The committee is currently accepting new members. If you’re interested please contact Chair Klah at: cklah@stpeterschools.org.
