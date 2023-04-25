St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is inviting members of the community to come and celebrate the accomplishments of Legionnaires, Sons of The American Legion members and the American Legion Auxiliary in the newly-established, annual American Legion Family Day event on Friday, April 28.

