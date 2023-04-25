...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers.
Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from
their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday morning and continue falling to 799.2 feet next
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is inviting members of the community to come and celebrate the accomplishments of Legionnaires, Sons of The American Legion members and the American Legion Auxiliary in the newly-established, annual American Legion Family Day event on Friday, April 28.
The celebration, part of the nationwide American Legion Family Day observance established by an October, 2022 motion by the National Executive Committee, runs from 5-7 p.m. on Friday featuring a zesty pulled chicken dinner offered for free with a good will donation only.
The event also includes a free meat raffle at 7 p.m.
In 2022, the St. Peter American Legion donated over $65,000 to community organizations like the Nicollet County Trails Association, St. Peter Volleyball, St. Peter Senior Center, Grass and Roots Outdoors, St. Peter Trap team, Tree House, St. Peter Fire Department and St. Peter Chamber of Commerce among many more local organizations.