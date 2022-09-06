St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars chapter is pleased to announce the 2022 Renewable Scholarships for alumni. To be eligible, students must have graduated from the St Peter school district, have completed at least one year of post-secondary education with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be currently enrolled full time at an accredited four-year college or university, two-year college or vocational-technical school or graduate school. Applicants are asked to share their academic accomplishments, community leadership and volunteerism, and any financial or other barriers to school success they have experienced.
Roger & Sharon Bakken/Scholarship Renewable Scholarship
The recipient of the 4th annual Bakken Scholarship is Elijah Hunt. Hunt is a 2020 graduate of St. Peter High School and currently enrolled at Concordia College, Moorhead, MN. Hunt, a Mathematics major, is also a member of the wrestling team.
“I am grateful to receive this scholarship because it will help me with living expenses for the next several years of college,” said Hunt.
The funding for this scholarship was generously provided by the Bakken family along with additional dollars raised in the St. Peter and Kasota communities that were matched by Scholarship America. The recipient receives $3,000 over a three year period.
New Scholarships Awarded in 2022
Mike and Diane Stewart are funding two new scholarships for current college students. The R&D Bradley Memorial Scholarship and the V&E Stewart Memorial Scholarship will award each recipient $5000 per semester for up to three years.
The Stewarts were life-long Nebraskans before moving to St. Peter in 2020 to be closer to their granddaughter. They decided to do something positive for their new community and established these two scholarships to honor the memory of their parents. The Stewarts hope that the education these scholarships will provide will help the recipients be able to achieve a better career and future for themselves and their families.
R&D Bradley Memorial Scholarship
The recipient of the Bradley Memorial Scholarship is Jack Sourbeck. Sourbeck is a Computer Information Technology major at Minnesota State University Mankato pursuing a career as a full-stack developer.
“Not having the burden of student loans has taken an immense weight off my shoulders and will put me ahead for the rest of my life," Sourbeck said. "I cannot thank the donors enough for their kindness.”
V&E Stewart Memorial Scholarship
The recipient of the Stewart Memorial Scholarship is Erin Hill. Hill is studying Political Science and History at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I am very grateful to have won the V & E Stewart Memorial Scholarship," said Hill. "I look forward to using the scholarship to further my education with the added security of their generous donation.”
