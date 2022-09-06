St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars chapter is pleased to announce the 2022 Renewable Scholarships for alumni. To be eligible, students must have graduated from the St Peter school district, have completed at least one year of post-secondary education with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be currently enrolled full time at an accredited four-year college or university, two-year college or vocational-technical school or graduate school. Applicants are asked to share their academic accomplishments, community leadership and volunteerism, and any financial or other barriers to school success they have experienced.

