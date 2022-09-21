League of Women Voters National Voter Registration Day 1

Eleanor Kennedy, Amelia Hildebrandt and Najma Jamac at the podium during the League of Women Voters National Voter Registration Day event at St. Peter High School.

St. Peter High School seniors were provided with information on how to register and vote by the League of Women Voters Youth Civic Engagement Fellows on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, Sept. 20.

