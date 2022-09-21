St. Peter High School seniors were provided with information on how to register and vote by the League of Women Voters Youth Civic Engagement Fellows on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Fellows Amelia Hildebrandt, Najma Jamac and Eleanor Kennedy, all seniors, presented a PowerPoint with details of registering to vote, dates for early voting and same-day voting, how to find voting locations and how to find information on candidates and ballots. The Fellows provided QR codes and links to the Secretary of State Election and Voting pages, Vote411 (a site designed to help with voter information) and the League of Women Voters St. Peter website. All High School seniors receive a birthday card as they turn 18 with registration information and a coupon from Diamond Dust Bakery.
These fellows will continue to deliver this information up to the Nov. 8 Election Day and beyond. The hope is that the seniors will be able to help friends and family get registered, inform themselves about candidates and vote.
