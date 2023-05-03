SPHS’s second semester Shining Saints award winners include: front row (l to r) Brynn Anderson, Elodie DeVos, Psyche (Fatima) Juantos, Kali Erickson; middle row, Sophia Juantos, Christian Hajos, Colton Abels, Evan Deshayes; back row, Abdikarim Mohamed, Daniel Klein, and Nico Lopez. Not pictured are Averie Byrd, Jaxen Sandland, Ximoara McKenzie, Vincent Ortega Nielsen and Omari Ahmed.
A group of 16 Saint Peter High School students were recognized on Tuesday, May 2 as the Shining Saints award winners for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year. Those students were honored at a breakfast reception put on by SPHS's PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) committee, which sponsors the program.
Principal Annette Engeldinger provided the welcome at the reception while SPHS PBIS team members Liz Leibfried and Dani Roehrkasse introduced the teachers/staff who nominated the winners. Special thanks to SPPS Food Service Director Emily Craig and her staff for the breakfast they provided for the reception.
The purpose of this program is to recognize the various accomplishments of students within our classrooms and school. Students are nominated by teachers within a department and accompanied by a designated teacher at a breakfast awards program. The suggested list of award criteria includes effort, motivation, academic achievement, initiative, creativity, service to the classroom or community, character or lives with integrity.