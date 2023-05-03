SPHS HONORS ITS SECOND SEMESTER SHINING SAINTS

SPHS’s second semester Shining Saints award winners include: front row (l to r) Brynn Anderson, Elodie DeVos, Psyche (Fatima) Juantos, Kali Erickson; middle row, Sophia Juantos, Christian Hajos, Colton Abels, Evan Deshayes; back row, Abdikarim Mohamed, Daniel Klein, and Nico Lopez. Not pictured are Averie Byrd, Jaxen Sandland, Ximoara McKenzie, Vincent Ortega Nielsen and Omari Ahmed.

A group of 16 Saint Peter High School students were recognized on Tuesday, May 2 as the Shining Saints award winners for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year. Those students were honored at a breakfast reception put on by SPHS's PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) committee, which sponsors the program.

