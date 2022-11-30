SPHS honors first quarter Shining Saints awards

Pictured above are SPHS’s first quarter Shining Saints Award winners which include, front row, left to right, Gabe Franklin, Nobras SayidNour, Karen Bocagnegra, Alexa Juarez, Kyla Yost, and Nico Lopez; back row, Mackenna Holtz, Mahat Ali, Ella Osborn, Alyia Bice, and Victor Romero. Not pictured are Nicole Sinning, Hailee Guth and Rhylea Boswell.

A group of 14 St. Peter High School students were recognized earlier today (Tuesday) as the Shining Saints award winners for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year. Those students were honored at a breakfast reception put on by SPHS's PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) committee which sponsors the program.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments