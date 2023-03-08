Saint Peter High School’s Mock Trial team wrapped up their season by competing in the Minnesota State Tournament this past Thursday and Friday in St. Paul. They competed with the top 16 teams in the state and placed 10th overall.

St. Peter High School's Mock Trail team

The SPHS Mock Trial team that competed at last weekend’s MN State Tournament included: front row (l to r), Lauren Seybolt, Nobras Sayidnour, Liana Snow, Najma Jamac, Sophie Matarrese; back row, Molly Leonard, Keira Dunn, Baylee Nygard, Nabiil Jamac, Tiernan Hopp, and Jasmine Dezurn. Not pictured are coaches Dan Clark and James Dunn.
St. Peter High School's Mock trial

The Saints’ Keira Dunn (Attorney) and Tiarnan Hopp (Witness) were named All State for their efforts at the recent Mock Trial State Tourney.

