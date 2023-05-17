Hwy 99 Bridge Closed 2.jpg

With the water level high under the Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter, MnDOT made the call to shut it down until the water recedes. (Philip Weyhe photos/southernminn.com)

Water levels are high all over, and so far, it’s mostly impacting travel in the Minnesota River valley.

Hwy 99 Bridge Closed 1.jpg
Hwy 99 Bridge Closed 3.jpg
Highway 68 Mudslide

A mudslide made Highway 68 near Courtland impassable. (Photo courtesy of MnDOT)

