...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
.Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in
southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due
to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water
continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant
rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next
couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front
tomorrow into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to
current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and
the limited moisture to work with.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 801.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 801.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near crest this morning. It will fall
below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
With the water level high under the Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter, MnDOT made the call to shut it down until the water recedes. (Philip Weyhe photos/southernminn.com)
Water levels are high all over, and so far, it’s mostly impacting travel in the Minnesota River valley.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge at St. Peter on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 a.m., due to flooding on the Minnesota River.
The historic Highway 99 truss bridge will remain closed until water has receded and the bridge can be inspected for safety.
“MnDOT expects that the Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter will be closed for approximately one week,” said Public Affairs Coordinator Doris Degenstein.
Highway 99 was the designated detour route for Highway 22 just south of St. Peter, which is under construction. Therefore, Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road), Shanaska Creek Road, and Highways 22, 14 and 169.
MnDOT also closed Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, due to flooding on the Minnesota River.
Before that, MnDOT closed Highway 19 east of Henderson and Highway 93 south of Henderson, also due to flooding, on May 14.
Motorists should use alternate routes until those roads reopen.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.
Workers were able to clean up a mudslide on Highway 68, south of Courtland more expediently on May 14, but not before the mud caused damage to a vehicle with an unsuspecting driver.
Highways closed:
• Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter (closing May 17 at 9 a.m.)
• Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7 p.m.)
• Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7 a.m.)
• Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur (closed May 16 at 4 p.m.)
Highways open:
• Highway 68 south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)
When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.