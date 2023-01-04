Press Ganey award
River’s Edge Hospital announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services.
This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, River’s Edge Hospital is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, River’s Edge Hospital is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at River’s Edge Hospital have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
“It is an honor to be the recipient of the Guardian of Excellence Award. As our mission states, River’s Edge Hospital is committed to providing world class care. This award validates that the work that the staff are doing every day is meeting our mission. I am proud of the care that our patients receive and I am proud of the staff providing that care,” said Paula Meskan, CEO of River’s Edge Hospital
Women’s Choice awards
River’s Edge Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience and for Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in health care. The awards signify that River’s Edge Hospital has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds, of which there were four categories and is among the best of the 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services.
Patients today are more involved in their care and demand a greater experience throughout their entire journey of care, putting more pressure on health care providers to find ways to become more patient centered to meet these demands.
River’s Edge Hospital is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
“River’s Edge is committed to providing world class care. This award validates the work that staff is doing throughout the organization meets our mission. Excellence is not isolated or accidental! I am proud of the care provided to our patients,” said Paula Meskan, CEO of River’s Edge Hospital.
The methodology used to select River’s Edge Hospital as one of the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience is unique in that it evaluates specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.
The Women’s Choice Award collects the data for the following HCAHPS survey measures and uses a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience: effective communication with nurses and doctors’ responsiveness to requests for help; providing patient recovery information; explanation about medications before being administered; bathroom and room cleanliness; peacefulness of room at night; patient recommendation rating.
The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique in that it combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process of care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including: total time spent in the Emergency Department; percent of emergency patients who left without being seen.
Criteria for selecting River’s Edge Hospital as one of America’s Best also included the percentage of patients who came to the Emergency Department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival. Also included this year were hospitals that performed well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis, a very dangerous condition.
The award is especially significant given that long waits and high crowding can negatively impact patient outcomes, including patients leaving without receiving medical treatment, longer overall length of hospital stay and an increase in mortality rates.
“By raising your standards to meet the highest expectations – which studies show tend to be held by women – you’re giving everyone the best you have to offer. The Women’s Choice Award is so much more than an award. As one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, your entire hospital and all of your service lines are lifted up for the exceptional experience you provide – not only for women but for all patients. What a great achievement,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.
For the full list Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, visit womenschoiceaward.com/best-patient-experience.