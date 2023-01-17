River’s Edge Hospital ranks fifth in Minnesota for Joint Replacement according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. River’s Edge Hospital was the only hospital in the Mankato Area to be ranked for joint replacement and received the Joint Replacement Excellence Award from Healthgrades in 2023.
“The Healthgrades ranking for joint replacement is both exciting and important. It reinforces the partnership between River’s Edge and OFC — the OrthoEdge program — and the commitment to quality that we have made to our patients trusting us with their care,” said Paula Meskan, Chief Executive Officer at River’s Edge Hospital. “This designation is made possible through the work of every member of the organization. Patient care cannot be accomplished by a single department. It takes a village.”
River’s Edge Hospital and The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic created OrthoEdge, a total joint replacement program, in 2014. Since that time, River’s Edge Hospital has become a DNV-GL Orthopedic Center of Excellence, achieving program excellence for hip, knee and shoulder replacement surgeries as well as spine surgeries.
“Being recognized as one of the top five in Minnesota for joint replacement is a tremendous achievement that speaks to River’s Edge Hospital’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care. Hospitals receiving a top five ranking in their state have a proven track record of delivering superior outcomes for the patients in their community,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades.
“For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed healthcare decisions,” Bowman added. “Patients can feel confident knowing that they have access to top-ranked care for Joint Replacement at River’s Edge Hospital.”
In 2022, River’s Edge was also recognized by Healthgrades as a five-star recipient for total knee replacement (2023), total hip replacement (2022-2023), hip fracture treatment (2023) and was given the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2022).
“These additional awards from Healthgrades are supporting reasons that we have been ranked number five in the state for joint replacement. The additional award for Outstanding Patient Experience again demonstrates the ongoing commitment of high quality care to the citizens of Saint Peter and surrounding communities. I am grateful for and proud of the contributions of each member of the River’s Edge team,” said Meskan.
Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.