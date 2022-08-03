River’s Edge Hospital announced the addition of Jake Halstenson as the Chief Financial Officer.
Halstenson has been in health care leadership positions over the past 11 years with Kaiser Permanente in Denver, Colorado, Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, Washington, and Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina. He has led multiple practices, service lines and operating divisions.
During his tenure, he has overseen the accreditation of facilities by regulatory bodies, led design and planning for new and expanded service lines, and the design and build of new facilities. He has worked to better health care operations to improve patient experiences and outcomes and enhance provider and staff engagement through process improvements. Prior to working in health care, Jake had a 10-year career in investment management, exercising fiduciary responsibility over individual and philanthropic assets.
“After an extensive search to fill our CFO position, I am so pleased to have Jake join our team. His professional experience and background are a great match for the work being done at River’s Edge, and his leadership style is a great fit for the organization,” said River’s Edge CEO Paula Meskan.
Jake grew up in rural southern Minnesota and has an appreciation for the community and connections necessary for providing great care to the residents of St. Peter and the surrounding region. He is excited to utilize his experiences working for great organizations across the country to help REHC continue its role in the region. Mixing the financial and risk management of his investment career with his health care leadership, he is looking forward to engaging with the team at REHC.
Jake received his bachelor of science in Finance from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, and his master of business administration from Colorado State University. He and his wife Gentle will be relocating from Brooklyn Park, and his two stepchildren will visit when they are not at college or creating music. He is an avid Twins and Gopher fan and is happy to commiserate with others afflicted with the same weaknesses.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.