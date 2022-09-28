The summer months have come and gone, but there is still plenty to celebrate in the midst of fall. Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss is hosting Sunset Fest, an open house and outdoor event on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. There will be live music, food, and prizes in appreciation of clients and the community. Join us for an evening of fun at 1520 South Minnesota Avenue in Saint Peter.
Everyone is welcome whether you've been a client for several years or are simply curious about the services we offer. Bring an appetite and your dancing shoes; Jonny's Smokin' BBQ will be there with their famous sandwiches alongside musical artist Chris Bertrand.
Kid activities include paint-and-take pumpkins, a photobooth, and more. Finally, RSC+WL has several prizes to give away such as a deep tissue laser therapy package and free pet exam. More information is available on the clinic's Facebook page, @RisingSunChiropracticandWL.
Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss has treated hundreds of patients over the years with an array of services ranging from weight loss to back pain relief and beyond. We have built a reputation for offering personalized, professional care in a friendly, family-focused environment.
