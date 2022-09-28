The summer months have come and gone, but there is still plenty to celebrate in the midst of fall. Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss is hosting Sunset Fest, an open house and outdoor event on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. There will be live music, food, and prizes in appreciation of clients and the community. Join us for an evening of fun at 1520 South Minnesota Avenue in Saint Peter.

