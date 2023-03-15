...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Representative Jeff Brand (15A) is partnering with Clean Water Action Minnesota and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy to hold a joint town hall meeting at the St Peter Community Center on Saturday, March 18th at 10:00 am in room 219 to discuss the impacts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) across Minnesota.
PFAS are a class of nearly 12,000 chemicals which have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because of their inability to break down in nature. PFAS bioaccumulate in humans and have been linked to a variety of health issues such as preeclampsia, thyroid conditions, low birth weight, cancer and liver issues.
Brand is the chief author of HF1000, a bill to ban the use of non-essential uses of PFAS in Minnesota.
“We’ve got to turn the tap off for these deadly chemicals. Minnesota can’t afford to continue the health impacts of exposure and the economic impacts of this continued costly cleanup,” Brand said.
PFAS chemicals can cause potential harm when they enter the water and either contaminate fish and wildlife or are consumed through drinking or cooking.
“It’s vital that we act swiftly to protect the future of our water health in Minnesota, these toxic chemicals are linked to deadly diseases and Minnesotans can’t afford the cost of doing nothing,” Avonna Starck, State Director of Clean Water Action said.
The town hall will address the PFAS Prevention Package, a package of bills addressing banning PFAS in non-essential items (HF1000/SF834), the requirement for manufacturers to disclose if they are selling products with PFAS (HF372/SF450), and the ban on the use of firefighting foam with PFAS (SF776/HF742).