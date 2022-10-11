On the night of Oct. 6, following CADA’s participation in St. Peter’s Girl’s Day Out event, the nonprofit organization hosted a community event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month — A Night of Remembrance and Empowerment.
Throughout the day and early evening, people who stopped by CADA’s table were able to learn about CADA’s services, take selfies for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and decorate a luminaire bag for a survivor or with words of empowerment and encouragement for victims. The luminaire bags were used at the event.
At 7 p.m. in Minnesota Square Park, CADA opened the event with some speakers from the organization. Debi Burg, CADA’s Child and Family Advocate, and Jason Mack, CADA’s Executive Director, welcomed attendees and shared information about domestic violence and CADA’s services. Local survivor Ariel Showers spoke about her own personal experience and about how important it was to have the support of her family and friends, as they were instrumental to helping her realize what was happening in her relationship was not healthy and that she had options.
Ariel then read the names of the 26 known Minnesota victims of intimate partner-related homicide from 2021. These names were released in a report put out by Violence Free Minnesota earlier this month.
There was a sign dedicated to each victim at the event and as each person’s name was read, a luminaire bag was lit. Hannah Hassler, CADA’s Director of Advocacy then spoke to the crowd about how they could support a survivor in their life. The event also featured performances by two acapella groups from Gustavus Adolphus College.
Throughout Friday, Oct. 14, the community can visit the Domestic Violence Memorial Walk in Minnesota Square Park along the Hwy. 169 corridor. At the memorial walk, visitors can see the signs dedicated to the victims of intimate partner-related homicide from last year and take a moment for reflection. After the 14th, the memorial signs will move to Stoltzman Road in Mankato.
