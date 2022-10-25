Work near the overflow bridge on Highway 22 at the south edge of St. Peter is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
From Oct. 31 to around Nov. 18, motorists should expect temporary shoulder restrictions as crews install riprap (rocks) to prevent erosion near the overflow bridge on Highway 22. The pedestrian trail located south of St. Peter near the bridge will also be temporarily closed as crews make pavement repairs.
Starting Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Highway 22 south of St. Peter will be closed between Highway 169 and the Minnesota River bridge, with traffic detoured. Crews will work to raise approaches to the overflow bridge to provide a smoother road surface for motorists. Highway 22 is expected to reopen to traffic by Sunday, Nov. 13, weather permitting.
Motorists should use Highway 169 as an alternate route during the detour, which will only add approximately five minutes to their commute. Local traffic will be detoured to Highway 99 and Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road and Shanaska Creek Road).
Access to the St. Peter Disc Golf Course will remain open during these projects, but visitors are encouraged to use caution in this area due to increased truck traffic.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone.
Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert especially in work zones, which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.
Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.
Avoid unnecessary lane changes.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
