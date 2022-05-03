The Nicollet County Pork Producers (NCPP) are seeking young men and women ages 17 to 22 years old to serve as Nicollet County Pork Ambassadors for 2022.
Pork ambassadors serve as the goodwill representatives for the pork industry doing appearances throughout the year. promoting nutritious pork and the industry. Required appearances include, but are not limited to: parades, grilling events, media interviews, NCPP meetings and events, the Nicollet County Fair, and working in The Chop Shop, which is the food stand owned and managed by the NCPP during the fair.
Youth should not be married nor have dependents. They must reside or have a pork production facility in Nicollet County and their family must be a member of the NCPP.
Additionally, youth from Sibley County are welcome to apply and may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. A producer membership is $15 for 3 years and an associate membership is $20 a year.
The pork ambassador program is funded through the Nicollet County Pork Producer organization, which works to create demand for pork products and is funded by local pork farmers. The pork ambassador program serves as a scholarship program for youth interested in promoting pork and the local industry.
The public is invited to follow and like the Nicollet County Pork Producers and their ambassadors on Facebook.
Applications are due by May 21, 2022. To apply to be a pork ambassador, learn more about the program, or to schedule an ambassador appearance, please contact Michele Schroeder, NCPP Ambassador Coordinator, at 507-276-4810.