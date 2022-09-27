Nicollet 4-H Club Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Club Exhibit - Historian Blue
Norseland 4-H Club Norseland General Project Exhibits Club Exhibit - Banner Blue
North Kato Explorers 4-H Club North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Club Exhibit - Banner Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Horse Interview Orange
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Horse Related Blue
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Horse Interview Orange
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Veterinary Science Blue
Bryanna Aschenbrenner Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Agronomy Blue
Aidan Bastian West Newton Knights Swine Swine Interview Orange
Aidan Bastian West Newton Knights Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Aidan Bastian West Newton Knights Swine Swine - Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Aidan Bastian West Newton Knights Swine Swine - Market Gilt Blue
Aidan Bastian West Newton Knights Swine Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt Swine - January Gilt Blue
Audrey Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Needle Arts Blue
Audrey Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Audrey Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Audrey Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Audrey Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Brody Beranek West Newton Knights Dairy Dairy - Spring Calf Blue
Chloe Beranek West Newton Knights Beef Beef Interview Orange
Chloe Beranek West Newton Knights Beef Beef - Bucket Calf Blue
Isaac Beranek West Newton Knights Dairy Dairy - Spring Calf Blue
Isaac Beranek West Newton Knights Dairy Dairy - Winter Calf Blue
Jared Beranek West Newton Knights Beef Beef Interview Orange
Jared Beranek West Newton Knights Beef Beef Showmanship Blue
Jared Beranek West Newton Knights Beef Purebred Dairy Steer Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Sewn Non-Garment Blue
Violet Beranek Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Everilde Biederman Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Joseph Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition - Foods Blue
Joseph Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Joseph Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Joseph Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Louis Biederman Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Louis Biederman Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits Blue
Thomas Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Thomas Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Thomas Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Thomas Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Thomas Biederman Norseland General Project Exhibits Aeorspace Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Horse - Interview Orange
Isabella Brown Riverbend Riders Horse Horse - Interview Orange
Lauren Christenson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Lauren Christenson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Ryan Christenson Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Vivian Christenson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Vivian Christenson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Vivian Christenson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Chase Chronic North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Chase Chronic North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Kate Chronic North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue - Blue
Kate Chronic North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Kate Chronic North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Constructed Clothing Blue
Clara Coffman Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Cora Coffman Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Brielle Cooney North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue - Blue
Brielle Cooney North Kato Explorers Rabbit Small Breed Senior Buck over 6 months of age Blue
Brielle Cooney North Kato Explorers Rabbit Small Breed Senior Doe over 6 months of age Blue
Brielle Cooney North Kato Explorers Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Brielle Cooney North Kato Explorers Rabbit Rabbit Interview Orange
Ali Dallmann Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Ali Dallmann Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Ali Dallmann Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Pets Blue
Cole Dallmann Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Agronomy Blue
Cole Dallmann Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fishing Sports Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview Orange
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Horse, Games - Barrel Race Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview Orange
Tressa Dorn The Sprouts All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Contest MultiColor
Zachary Dummer West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Rabbit MultiColor
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Potato Blue
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte Sheep Sheep Interview Orange
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte Poultry Reserve Champion Waterfowl Ducks - Breeding pen Orange
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte Poultry Poultry Interview Orange
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte Sheep Sheep Showmanship
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Emmalie Fluegge Bernadotte Sheep Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Jameson Flynn Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Josie Franta West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Leah Franta West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Sean Franta West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Tarik Gavranovic Klossner/Swan Lake Dairy Dairy Showmanship
Tarik Gavranovic Klossner/Swan Lake Dairy Reserve Champion Dairy Animal Dairy - Junior 2-Year Old Cow Blue
Tarik Gavranovic Klossner/Swan Lake Dairy Dairy - Junior 2-Year-Old Cow Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Showmanship
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Champion Meat Goat Breeding Doe Meat Goat - Senior Breeding Doe Kid, Registered or Grade Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Interview
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Purchased Clothing Blue
Kassidi Gomez Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Masen Grussendorf Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Masen Grussendorf Bernadotte Sheep Champion Breeding Ewe Sheep - February Ewe Lamb Blue
Paxton Grussendorf Bernadotte Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Hollis Hangartner Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dog Interview
Hollis Hangartner Norseland Plastic Sculpture Challenge Plastic Sculpture Challenge (all entries) MultiColor
Hollis Hangartner Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Performing Arts MultiColor
Hollis Hangartner Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Hollis Hangartner Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Clothing & Textiles MultiColor
Hollis Hangartner Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Fashion Revue MultiColor
Leo Harstad Norseland General Project Exhibits Global Connections Blue
Leo Harstad Norseland General Project Exhibits Performing Art Blue
Leo Harstad Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Samuel Harstad Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Ava Hartman Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Xavier Hartman Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Xavier Hartman Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Emmeryn Helgeson Nicollet Club All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Emmeryn Helgeson Nicollet Club All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine MultiColor
Emmeryn Helgeson Nicollet Club All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine Interview
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Horse Interview
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Horse Interview
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Ryan Hermanson Norseland Beef Beef Interview
Ryan Hermanson Norseland Beef Crossbred Dairy Steer Blue
Zachary Hermanson Norseland Beef Beef Interview
Ellie Hoffmann West Newton Knights Rabbit Small Breed Junior Buck under 6 months of age Blue
Ellie Hoffmann West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Ellie Hoffmann West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Ellie Hoffmann West Newton Knights Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Emma Hoffmann West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Emma Hoffmann West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Emma Hoffmann West Newton Knights Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Emma Hoffmann West Newton Knights Rabbit Small Breed Junior Buck under 6 months of age Blue
Rozilyn Hopkins The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Donald Hughes Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Interview
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Fall Sr. Yearling Blue
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Showmanship
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Reserve Champion Egg Production Chickens - Egg production pen of two pullets, White egg layers
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Champion Egg Production Chickens - Egg production pen of two pullets, Brown egg layers
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Indoor Gardening Blue
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Spring Jr. Yearling Blue
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Interview
Easton Jaeger Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy Interview
Easton Jaeger Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Poultry Interview
Easton Jaeger Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy MultiColor
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Exploring Animals Blue
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Interview
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Reserve Champion Waterfowl Ducks - Breeding pen
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Showmanship
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Fall Sr. Yearling Blue
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Poultry Champion Waterfowl Geese - Market pen of two males or two females
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship
Carter James North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Hannah James North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Hannah James North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Agronomy Red
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Showmanship
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Reserve Champion Meat Goat Breeding Doe Meat Goat - Senior Yearling Breeding Doe, Registered or Grade, never kidded Blue
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Interview
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Market Goat doe Blue
Allee Johnson Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Champion Meat Goat Meat Market Goat wether Blue
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Beef Beef Interview
Levi Johnson Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Martha Johnson Norseland General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Martha Johnson Norseland General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Martha Johnson Norseland General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Red
Martha Johnson Norseland General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Haley Kanuch Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Haley Kanuch Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Potato Blue
Haley Kanuch Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Vegetable Gardening Box Blue
London Kanuch Bernadotte All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Samantha Kettner Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Noah Klaseus Norseland Beef Beef - Market Steer Blue
Cheyenne Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Consumer Education & Money Management Blue
Cheyenne Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Self-Determined Blue
Cheyenne Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Jake Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Self-Determined Blue
Jake Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Aeorspace Blue
Savannah Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Purchased Clothing Blue
Savannah Klockziem Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Natural Resources - Exploring The Environment Blue
Sophia Klockziem Nicollet Club All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview
Maya Knutson North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Amelia Kruse North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Amelia Kruse North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Amelia Kruse North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Technology Blue
Amelia Kruse North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Food Revue Blue
Amelia Kruse North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Janessa Kruse North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Food Revue MultiColor
Janessa Kruse North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Performing Arts MultiColor
Janessa Kruse North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Janessa Kruse North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Contest MultiColor
Kaden Kruse North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Metal Work Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland General Project Exhibits Veterinary Science Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland General Project Exhibits Agronomy Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland General Project Exhibits Agronomy Red
Braxton Kurth Norseland Dairy Champion Dairy Animal Dairy - Three-Year-Old Cow Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Braxton Kurth Norseland Dairy Dairy - Summer Jr. Yearling Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland Dairy Dairy - Winter Calf Blue
Braxton Kurth Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship
Braedon Lambrecht Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Food Revue Red
Braedon Lambrecht Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fishing Sports Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club Rabbit Rabbit Interview
Mia Lambrecht NIcollet Club Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club Rabbit Small Breed Senior Buck over 6 months of age Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Home Environment Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club Rabbit Reserve Champion Small Breed Rabbit Small Breed Junior Buck under 6 months of age Blue
Mia Lambrecht Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Kelsey Landsteiner Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Kelsey Landsteiner Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Kelsey Landsteiner Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Health & Wellness Blue
Kelsey Landsteiner Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Kelsey Landsteiner Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Veterinary Science Blue
Colton LeBrun West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Agronomy Blue
Colton LeBrun West Newton Knights Beef Beef Interview
Colton LeBrun West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Red
Regan LeBrun West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef Interview
Regan LeBrun West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef MultiColor
Regan LeBrun West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Regan LeBrun West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Clothing & Textiles MultiColor
Clare Leuer North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy MultiColor
Clare Leuer North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy Interview
Briggs Lingen Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine MultiColor
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Swine Market Gilt Blue
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Swine Swine Showmanship
Ashlyn Loula Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Ashlyn Loula Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Interview
Ashlyn Loula Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Showmanship
Ashlyn Loula Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Claire Loula Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Kaelyn Loula Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Showmanship
Kaelyn Loula Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Interview
Kaelyn Loula Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Abram Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Abram Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Abram Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Abram Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy - Winter Calf Blue
Adela Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Constructed Clothing Blue
Adela Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Adela Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Adela Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Adela Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue Blue
Adela Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Hugh Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Hugh Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Hugh Madson Norseland General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Hugh Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Hugh Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy - Winter Calf Blue
Naomi Madson Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Naomi Madson Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Food Revue MultiColor
Naomi Madson Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Performing Arts MultiColor
Naomi Madson Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy MultiColor
Brandon Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Mechanical Science Blue
Brandon Michels Nicollet Club Goat -Dairy Goat Champion Dairy Goat Dairy Goat - Jr. Doe Kid
Brandon Michels Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Showmanship
Brandon Michels Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Dairy Market Goat wether Blue
Brent Michels Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Dairy Market Goat wether Blue
Brent Michels Nicollet Club Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Showmanship
Brent Michels Nicollet Club Goat -Dairy Goat Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Dairy Goat - Sr. Doe Kid
Brent Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Vegetable Gardening Box Blue
Brent Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Vegetable Plate Red
Brent Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Brent Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Brianna Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Brianna Michels Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Caleb Miller North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Child & Family Development Blue
Caleb Miller North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Fishing Sports Blue
Mollie Miller North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Noah Miller North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition - Foods Blue
Noah Miller North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Self-Determined Blue
Noah Miller West Newton Knights General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
William Miller North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers Swine Market Gilt Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers Sheep Lamb Lead Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers Swine Swine Interview
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Herb Gardening Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Potato Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers Sheep Reserve Champion Market Lamb Market Lamb Blue
Mackenzie Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Purchased Clothing Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Purchased Clothing Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Potato Red
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Swine Market Gilt Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Swine Champion Market Gilt Market Gilt Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Swine Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Swine Champion Purebred Barrow Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Sophia Mullaly Norseland Rabbit Champion Small Breed Rabbit Rabbit - Small Breed Senior Buck over 6 months of age Blue
Sophia Mullaly Norseland Rabbit Rabbit Interview
Sophia Mullaly Norseland Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Sophia Mullaly Norseland General Project Exhibits Pets Blue
Mason Norell The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine Interview
Mason Norell The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine MultiColor
Mason Norell The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Mason Norell The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Goat - Meat MultiColor
Ayla Pena Bernadotte Horse Horse Interview
Ayla Pena Bernadotte Beef Beef Interview
Carlos Donovan Pena Bernadotte Beef Beef Interview
Evan Pena Bernadotte All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef Interview
Evan Pena Bernadotte All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef MultiColor
Marilyn Pena Bernadotte Beef Beef Interview
Emalyn Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview
Liliana Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Vegetable Gardening Box Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Largest Vegetable Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers Plastic Sculpture Challenge Plastic Sculpture Challenge (all entries) Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Food Revue Blue
Blake Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers Plastic Sculpture Challenge Plastic Sculpture Challenge (all entries) Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Natural Resources - Geology Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Grant Pribyl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Anna Quist Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Astrid Quist Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Matilda Quist Norseland General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Matilda Quist Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Matilda Quist Norseland General Project Exhibits Self-Determined Red
Mackenzie Regner Nicollet Club Dairy Dairy Showmanship
Mackenzie Regner Nicollet Club Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Mackenzie Regner Nicollet Club Dairy Dairy Interview
Aiden Rodning Norseland Swine Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Aiden Rodning Norseland Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Carter Rodning Norseland Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Carter Rodning Norseland Swine Champion Crossbred Barrow Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Carter Rodning Norseland Swine Swine Showmanship
Isaac Rodning Norseland Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Isaac Rodning Norseland Swine Swine Showmanship
Aubrey Scheurer Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Aubrey Scheurer Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy MultiColor
Aubrey Scheurer Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy Interview
Jonah Scholl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Science Inquiry Blue
Jonah Scholl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Owen Scholl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Creative Writing Blue
Owen Scholl North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Annaliese Schrader North Kato Explorers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Elsa Schrader North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Elsa Schrader North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Elsa Schrader North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Layla Schroeder Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Rabbit Interview
Layla Schroeder The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Layla Schroeder The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Contest MultiColor
Layla Schroeder Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Rabbit MultiColor
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Horse Interview
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Poultry Poultry Interview
Allie Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Allie Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine Interview
Allie Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Allie Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine Showmanship
Chloe Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Showmanship Blue
Chloe Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Chloe Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Chloe Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Reserve Champion Meat Goat Meat Market Goat doe Blue
Chloe Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Interview
Chloe Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine Interview
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine Interview
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Interview
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine - February Gilt Blue
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine Showmanship
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Meat Goat Showmanship
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Champion Breeding Gilt Swine - January Gilt Blue
Marah Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Meat Market Goat wether Blue
Samantha Schwab West Newton Knights Goat -Meat Goat Meat Market Goat wether Blue
Samantha Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Swine Interview
Samantha Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Samantha Schwab West Newton Knights Swine Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Taber Schwab West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine MultiColor
Taber Schwab West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Goat - Meat MultiColor
Taber Schwab West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Goat - Meat Interview
Taber Schwab West Newton Knights All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine Interview
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte Poultry Poultry Showmanship
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte Poultry Poultry Interviews
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology / Industrial Technology - Metal Work Blue
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Potatoes Blue
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte Poultry Champion Waterfowl Chickens - Breeding pen of one male & two females
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition - Foods Blue
Kaleb Schwartz Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Marcella Severson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Metal Work Blue
Marcella Severson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Marcella Severson Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Upcycled Clothing Blue
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Interview
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Interview
Emma Soost Nicollet Club All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Emma Soost Nicollet Club All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine MultiColor
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Swine Market Purebred Barrow Blue
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Swine Reserve Champion Market Gilt Market Gilt Blue
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Swine Swine Interview
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Sheep Showmanship
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Reserve Champion Wether Dam Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Katelyn Soost Nicollet Club Swine Swine - January Gilt Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Rabbit Small Breed Junior Buck under 6 months of age Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Needle Arts Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Swine Swine Showmanship
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Swine Market Gilt Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Sheep Showmanship
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Rabbit Rabbit - Small Breed Junior Doe under 6 months of age Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Rabbit Rabbit Interview
Megan Soost Nicollet Club Rabbit Rabbit - Small Breed Senior Buck over 6 months of age Blue
Megan Soost Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Food Revue Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Champion Trio of Lambs Market Trio of Lambs Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Swine Market Gilt Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Sheep Interview
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Sheep Showmanship
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Champion Market Lamb Market Lamb Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Swine Swine Showmanship
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Sheep Champion Wether Dam Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Shannon Soost Nicollet Club Swine Swine - January Gilt Blue
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland Dairy Dairy - Spring Jr. Yearling Blue
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship
Courtlynn Spessard Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Braelyn Steen Nicollet Club Poultry Champion Breeding Chickens Chickens - Breeding pen of one male & two females
Braelyn Steen Nicollet Club Poultry Poultry Interview
Braelyn Steen Nicollet Club Poultry Reserve Champion Breeding Chickens Chickens - Bantam Breeding pen of one male & two females
Audra Stenzel The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Audra Stenzel The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Food Revue MultiColor
Madison Stenzel The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Dominic Stoecker Norseland Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Dominic Stoecker Norseland Dairy Dairy - Spring Calf Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Red
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Red
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Horse Interview
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Greta Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Greta Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Greta Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Greta Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Red
Vaughn Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Contest MultiColor
Vaughn Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Auden Straub Oshawa Achievers Poultry Poultry Interview
Auden Straub Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Auden Straub Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Solee Straub Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Alex Torres Bernadotte Beef Beef Interview
Paulette Torres Bernadotte Beef Beef Interview
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Youth Leadership Blue
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Cake/Cupcake/Cookie Decorating Blue
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Performing Arts Blue
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Amanda Vogel Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Sewn Non-Garment Blue
Charlie Von Bank North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Charlie Von Bank North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Charlie Von Bank North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Mechanical Science Blue
Charlie Von Bank North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Child & Family Development Blue
Max Von Bank North Kato Explorers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Hazel Vortherms The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Lydia Vortherms Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Food Preservation Blue
Lydia Vortherms Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Lydia Vortherms Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Lydia Vortherms Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Lydia Vortherms Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Vegetable Plate Blue
Lydia Vortherms Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Largest Vegetable Blue
Heidi Weber Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Julie Weber Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Blue
Julie Weber Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Molli Weber Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Valerie Weber Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Valerie Weber Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Valerie Weber Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Valerie Weber Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
William Weber Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Mary Webster Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Crafts
Mary Webster Bernadotte General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Red
Jack Wendt Klossner/Swan Lake Beef Beef Interview
Jack Wendt Klossner/Swan Lake General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Morgan Wendt Klossner/Swan Lake All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef MultiColor
Morgan Wendt Klossner/Swan Lake All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef Interview
Morgan Wendt The Sprouts (Cloverbuds K-2) All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Rabbit Champion Large Breed Rabbit Large Breed Intermediate Doe over 6 months of age Blue
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Rabbit Rabbit Interview
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy - Winter Calf Blue
Raymond (RJ) Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy - Spring Calf Blue
Raymond (RJ) Wentworth Norseland Rabbit Small Breed Senior Doe over 6 months of age Blue
Raymond (RJ) Wentworth Norseland Rabbit Rabbit Interview
Raymond (RJ) Wentworth Norseland Rabbit Rabbit Showmanship Blue
Raymond (RJ) Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy Interview
Jacqualyn Westphal Riverbend Riders Horse Horse Interview
Colin Wiese Norseland General Project Exhibits Horticulture - Flower Gardening Red
Colin Wiese Norseland General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Taylor Wilking Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Crafts Blue
Carter Wills Nicollet Club Beef Beef Interview
Jacksen Wills Nicollet Club Beef Beef Interview
Jacksen Wills Nicollet Club Beef Purebred Dairy Steer Blue
Jacksen Wills Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Metal Work Blue
Ridley Wills Nicollet Club General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Ridley Wills Nicollet Club Beef Beef Interview
Sadie Wills Nicollet Club Beef Beef Interview
Zaeda Wills Nicollet Club Beef Beef Interview
Braden Wolters Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Clothing & Textiles MultiColor
Braden Wolters Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine Interview
Braden Wolters Norseland All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Swine MultiColor
Karissia Wolters Norseland Swine Swine Interview
Karissia Wolters Norseland Swine Market Gilt Blue
Karissia Wolters Norseland Swine Market Crossbred Barrow Blue
Karissia Wolters Norseland General Project Exhibits Quilting Blue
Gianna Wurscher Norseland General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Gianna Wurscher Norseland General Project Exhibits Photography (Digital.Film) Blue
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Elements of Photography Blue
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Self-Determined Blue
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep Showmanship
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Foods & Nutrition Blue
Dominic Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Food Revue Red
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep Interview
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Child & Family Development Blue
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Summer Jr. Yearling Blue
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Sheep MultiColor
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef MultiColor
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Beef Interview
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy MultiColor
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Sheep Interview
Hadley Yost Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud Dairy Interview
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Fall Calf Blue
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep Interview
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Beef Beef Interview
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Safety Blue
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep - February Ewe Lamb Blue
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers x-Science of Animals Educational Exhibits Science of Animals - Other Exhibit - Sheep Blue
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Needle Arts Blue
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe Sheep - January Ewe Lamb Blue
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Spring Calf Blue
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Beef Beef Interview
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Industrial Technology - Woodworking Blue
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep Interview
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep Interview
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Interview
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Sheep Showmanship
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Fall Sr. Yearling Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Horse Related Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Fine Arts Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Horse - Interview
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Creative Writing
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Market Lamb Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Lamb Lead Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Needle Arts Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy - Summer Jr. Yearling Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Sheep Wether Dam Ewe Lamb Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Photography - Elements of Photography Blue
Edison Zender Oshawa Achievers All Cloverbud Exhibits Cloverbud All General Exhibits MultiColor
Eleanor Zender Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue Blue
Eleanor Zender Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Child & Family Development Blue
Eleanor Zender Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Bicycle Blue
Eleanor Zender Oshawa Achievers General Project Exhibits Clothing & Textiles - Constructed Clothing Blue
Brody Beranek Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Isaac Beranek Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Briea Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Ella Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Braxton Kurth Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Abram Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Hugh Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Raymond (RJ) Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 3-5 MultiColor
Addy Jaeger Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Adela Madson Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Karlijn Spangenberg Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Elijah Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Jaylin Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Kyla Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 6-8 MultiColor
Tarik Gavranovic Klossner/Swan Lake Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 9+ MultiColor
Makayla Moline Oshawa Achievers Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 9+ MultiColor
Mackenzie Regner Nicollet Club Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 9+ MultiColor
Dominic Stoecker Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 9+ MultiColor
Alexia Wentworth Norseland Dairy Dairy Showmanship - Grades 9+ MultiColor
Jonah Neilsen Dog Dog - Rally Foundation Red
Eleanor Zender Dog Dog - Rally Foundation Red
Jonah Neilsen Nicollet Club Dog Dog - Obedience Foundation Red
Eleanor Zender Dog Dog - Obedience Foundation Red
Eleanor Zender Oshawa Achievers Dog Dog - Showmanship Novice Junior Red
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Showmanship at Halter Blue
Emalyn Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Showmanship at Halter Red
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Showmanship at Halter Red
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Showmanship at Halter Blue
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Showmanship at Halter Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Showmanship at Halter Red
Ava Nachreiner West Newton Knights Horse Showmanship at Halter White
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Showmanship at Halter Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Showmanship at Halter Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse English (Hunt Seat) Equitation Red
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse English (Hunt Seat) Equitation Red
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse English (Hunt Seat) Equitation Red
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse English (Hunt Seat) Equitation Red
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse English (Hunt Seat) Pleasure Blue
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse English (Hunt Seat) Pleasure Blue
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse English (Hunt Seat) Pleasure Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse English (Hunt Seat) Pleasure Blue
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Ranch Pleasure Red
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Ranch Pleasure Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Western Pleasure Red
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Champion Senior Pleasure Western Pleasure Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Western Pleasure Blue
Emalyn Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Western Pleasure: Walk Trot Blue
Samantha Kettner Nicollet Club Horse Western Pleasure: Walk Trot Red
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Reserve Champion Junior Pleasure Western Horsemanship Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Champion Junior Pleasure Western Horsemanship Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Reserve Champion Senior Pleasure Western Horsemanship Blue
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Western Horsemanship Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Western Horsemanship Red
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Trail Red
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Trail Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Trail Red
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Trail Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Trail Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Trail Red
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Liliana Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Overall Junior High Points, Reserve Champion Junior Games Games - Barrel Race Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Barrel Race Red
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Red
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Barrel Race Red
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Samantha Kettner Nicollet Club Horse Games - Barrel Race Red
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Emilee Lewis Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Red
Lucie Saliin Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Barrel Race White
Hailee Wehner Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Red
Jacqualyn Westphal Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Barrel Race Blue
Isabella Brown Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Champion Junior Games Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Emalyn Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Liliana Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Overall Senior High Points, Reserve Champion Senior Games Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Champion Senior Games Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Blue
Emilee Lewis Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving White
Lucie Saliin Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Pole Weaving White
Hailee Wehner Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Jacqualyn Westphal Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Pole Weaving Red
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Emalyn Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race White
Liliana Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Key Race Red
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Key Race Red
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Emilee Lewis Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Red
Lucie Saliin Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Red
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Key Race Red
Hailee Wehner Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Red
Jacqualyn Westphal Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Key Race Blue
Isabella Brown Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Samantha Kettner Nicollet Club Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 White
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Lucie Saliin Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Red
Jacqualyn Westphal Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Jumping Figure 8 Blue
Isabella Brown Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Emalyn Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Liliana Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Lily Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Red
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Egg and Spoon Blue
Dustlyn Lingen Norseland Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Liliana Pratt Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Blaire Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Brooke Aschenbrenner Bernadotte Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Brooklyn Brovold Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Cooper DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Quinn DeBlieck Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Kyle Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Stacy Helget Klossner/Swan Lake Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Emma Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Kendra Johnson Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Samantha Kettner Nicollet Club Horse Games - Speed Dash Red
Jeremiah Kloster Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Red
Lucie Saliin Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Sara Shortall Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Ana Stoffregen Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Speed Dash Red
Jacqualyn Westphal Riverbend Riders Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Lydia Yost Oshawa Achievers Horse Games - Speed Dash Blue
Wyatt Schultz Nicollet Club Horse Games - Music In Motion Blue