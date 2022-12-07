The Holiday Classic a musical extravaganza variety show, will take place at the Capitol Room in St. Peter on Dec. 16 and 17, featuring Colin Scharf as Clifford Chestnut; The Silver Belles, and the Dan Duffy Orchestra.
The Holiday Classic a musical extravaganza variety show, will take place at the Capitol Room in St. Peter on Dec. 16 and 17, featuring Colin Scharf as Clifford Chestnut; The Silver Belles, and the Dan Duffy Orchestra.
In the fall of 2019, Capitol Room owner Dan Dinsmore wanted to produce a one-of-a-kind holiday event at his historic venue. Dinsmore approached local writer and musician Colin Scharf with the idea, and from there, the two decided to stage a holiday play based on a character from one of Scharf’s independent films: The SantaCabra.
The SantaCabra is a supernatural beast that comes to power when too many people have forgotten the true meaning of the holidays. The play also starred Scharf as Christmas crooner Clifford Chestnut, a smooth-talking lounge singer from the days of crushed velvet and waxed mustaches. Scharf wrote and cast the two-act play, but time ran out for him and Dinsmore to stage the performance. The pair knew they had something unique on their hands, and made a pact to produce the show in December 2020.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world.
Now, three years later, Dinsmore and Scharf —a long with co-producers Tim Berry and Pat Ryan — will be staging The Holiday Classic, a musical extravaganza variety show. Colin Scharf stars as Clifford Chestnut alongside the Silver Belles, an all-female vocal quartet comprised of Laura Schultz, Hanna Cesario, Jasmine D’Avilar, and Abigail Kimble; and The Dan Duffy Orchestra.
The event will also feature a Santa photo shoot, a grazing table, signature cocktails, and a prize giveaway. Individual tickets and group tables of eight are available for $35 and $350, respectively, and will be available at the door and online. Cocktail hour is at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.
After three years of planning, Dinsmore and Scharf are excited to see their vision finally come to life.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.