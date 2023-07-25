361179797_292539869985350_4002609794586591818_n.jpg

What's new at Veterans Park in St. Peter? Six basketball hoops with a full size court. New turf on the soccer rink. New sand inside the lower hockey rink with three sand volleyball courts. (Photos courtesy of the St. Peter Recreation & Leisure)
(Submitted photo)
(Submitted photo)
  

