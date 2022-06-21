The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an in-person open house on Tuesday, June 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center Gym, 600 S. 5th St., to learn about several upcoming projects in the St. Peter area.
Six projects will be featured at the open house, ranging from construction years 2022 to 2028, including:
Highway 169: Robart’s Creek bridge replacement (2022)
Highway 22: Nicollet County Road 20 to Highway 111 (2026)
Highway 22: Highway 169 to CR 20 (2028)
Staff from MnDOT will be available to provide information about each project, including improvements and potential detour routes. There is no formal presentation planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive any time.
Stay connected, informed
Those who are unable to attend the open house or prefer to get information virtually can visit the MnDOT District 7 website for more information, staff contacts, and to sign up for each project’s email updates.
Information will be shared on the MnDOT | South Central Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 7 Twitter account.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at adarequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.