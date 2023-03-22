The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an in-person open house on Wednesday, April 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center (Senior Room), 600 S. Fifth St., to learn about the upcoming Highway 169/22/99 intersection improvement projects at the south end of St. Peter and prepare for construction expected to begin in early May. There is no formal presentation planned, and people are welcome to arrive anytime.

