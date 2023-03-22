The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an in-person open house on Wednesday, April 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center (Senior Room), 600 S. Fifth St., to learn about the upcoming Highway 169/22/99 intersection improvement projects at the south end of St. Peter and prepare for construction expected to begin in early May. There is no formal presentation planned, and people are welcome to arrive anytime.
Staff from MnDOT and the contractor will be present at the open house to provide more information about the projects and answer questions.
This summer’s intersection improvement projects in St. Peter will include adding a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. A J-Turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.
Traffic impacts
Weather permitting, construction is expected to begin in early May and be completed by late October. Highway 169 will remain open during construction. Highway 22 south of St. Peter and Highway 99 west of St. Peter will be closed during different stages of construction and traffic detoured. Visit the project website for detour information.
Project benefits and costs
Benefits of the project include improved pavement, intersection safety, and traffic flow on the south side of St. Peter. Mathiowetz Construction was awarded the project with a bid of $8,124,440.87.