The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an in-person open house on Tuesday, April 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Courtland Community Center (300 Railroad Street) to learn more about the second, and final, year of construction on the 2022-2023 Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet four-lane expansion project.
Attendees are welcome to arrive anytime. There will be a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m. to provide an overview of the construction work that occurred last year, and to learn about what’s planned for construction in 2023.
Staff from MnDOT and the prime contractor, Hoffman Construction, will be available to provide more information about the project and answer questions. Those unable to attend the open house can visit the project website for more information and staff contacts.
MnDOT began reconstructing Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet last year to improve safety and travel for this important freight and trade corridor. Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
Traffic impacts
Weather permitting, construction on Highway 14 is expected to resume in mid-April and be completed by mid-October. Traffic will continue to be detoured to Highway 68 and Highway 15 during construction.