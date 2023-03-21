The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an in-person open house on Tuesday, April 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Courtland Community Center (300 Railroad Street) to learn more about the second, and final, year of construction on the 2022-2023 Hwy. 14 New Ulm to Nicollet four-lane expansion project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments