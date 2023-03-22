The Master Gardeners of the Minnesota Valley presents Spring Alive, a free event open to the public. Registration is not required.
The event takes place Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St., Mankato.
• 9-9:30 am registration
• 9:30-10:30 am – Tips for Growing Tomatoes with Joyce Wilcox, local area Master Gardener (planting varieties, soil, water, fertilizer and disease)
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Trees and shrubs for a Changing Climate with Gary Wyatt, UMN Extension Educator/Forestry (changing hardiness maps and appropriate choices for our area)
• 11:30-12:30 p.m. – Discovering the Beauty and Usefulness of Native Plants with Mary Holm, PBS Host of Prairie Yard and Garden (why and how we should us them in our yards)
• 12:30-1:30 pm – Weather Trends in Our Area, Caitlyn Lorr, KEYC Meteorologist
Due to safety concerns, food and beverages will not be available. Participants may bring their own beverages/snacks
For more information, call the University of Minnesota Extension Office for Blue Earth County at 507-304-4325 or check online sites at facebook.com/MasterGardenerofMNValley or extension.umn.edu/local/blue-earth.
