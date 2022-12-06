On Saturday, Dec. 4, first responders from all over Nicollet County held the fifth annual Shop with a Hero event at the Mankato Fleet Farm. Twenty-Three area youth were able to purchase Christmas gifts for their families. Additionally, funds were used to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots.
“We are extremely grateful for the approximately $2,500 in donations provided by Minnesota South Central Investigator’s Coalition, Helping Minnesota Heroes, the Lions Club, Fleet Farm, as well as charitable gambling from The Red Men Club, The Flame Bar, The Embassy Bar, and the Blue Moon,” the St. Peter Police Department said in a social media post. “Dunkin’ Donuts provided coffee and donuts (of course) and Minnesota River Valley Transit provided transportation for several families. Students from the St. Peter High School National Honor Society also donated their time to help wrap the gifts. If you know anyone involved with these civic minded organizations, please help us in thanking them, as this event would not be possible without their assistance.”
For five years, St. Peter Police Officer Jonathan Hughes has put in countless hours organizing and obtaining donations for this great event, as well as many of the other youth-oriented events the St. Peter Police Department is involved with.
“If you happen to run into Jonathan around town or in his regular assignment as one of our school resource officers, please thank him for all that he does for the children in our community,” the social post said. “We are proud of the work he does.”
Our heroes represented the St. Peter Police Department, North Mankato Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Peter Fire Department, North Mankato Fire Department, River’s Edge EMS staffed by Allina, and the American Legion.