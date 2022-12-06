stpeterbrief.5.jpeg
(Photos courtesy of St. Peter Police Department)

On Saturday, Dec. 4, first responders from all over Nicollet County held the fifth annual Shop with a Hero event at the Mankato Fleet Farm. Twenty-Three area youth were able to purchase Christmas gifts for their families. Additionally, funds were used to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots.

