...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Monday was 800.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 800.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
800.2 feet on 07/04/2019.
&&
Hadley Stuehrenberg has been chosen as the St. Peter High School Lions Club Student of the Month for April. I have reviewed both Hadley’s school performance and the criteria of the award program and can tell you that she is an exceptional selection. Hadley has selected some of the most rigorous courses while in high school, including MNSU English, AP Calculus, AP U.S. History, MNSU Political Science, MNSU Biology, AP Chemistry, MNSU Spanish and MNSU Speech.
Outside the classroom, Hadley has been involved in a variety of co-curricular programs. She played basketball and ran track and cross country for several years and was a team captain in all three sports. Her talents landed her a role in the 2022 Fall Musical. Other groups she participated in include NHS, Book Club, P4T, Bellas, Mental Warriors, and FCA.
Hadley has also been involved in the Saint Peter community. Along with her service work through National Honor Society, she volunteers for Toys for Tots. She also works in food service at GAC and is a volunteer coach for the St. Peter Basketball Association.
Hadley will be attending Bemidji State University where she plans to study technology art and design. Hadley is the daughter of James and Jennifer Connor.
Claire Meyer has been chosen as the Student of the Month for May and she meets all the criteria set forth under the St. Peter Lions Club Student of the Month Program.
Claire has and continues to take some of the most demanding courses offered at Saint Peter High School. They include AP U.S. History, MNSU Political Science, AP Calculus, MNSU English, MNSU Biology, AP Chemistry, and Health Care Core.
During Claire’s high school career, she’s been involved in a variety of programs. She played volleyball for four years. Claire also belonged to Book Club, Jazz Band, P4T, and NHS.
Along with her service work through National Honor Society, Claire’s other community involvement includes working at GAC Food Service, coaching summer softball and volleyball.
Claire’s major is still under consideration, but she will be attending Gustavus Adolphus College. Claire is the daughter of Heidi and Mitch Meyer.
