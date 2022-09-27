The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Mankato is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are joining 29 other congregations from The Church of Jesus Christ across the state of Minnesota in their efforts to collect food.
Community members are invited to collect food and bring it to the Church at 1851 Marie Ln, North Mankato on Saturday, Oct. 8 any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The food will be donated to Echo Food Shelf and the St. Peter Food Shelf. This summer, Echo served more than 100 families a day and the St. Peter Food Shelf saw 33% increase in usage. Food insecurity is a growing problem across the state and nation at this time, so there has never been a better time to donate.
Victoria Robinson, coordinator of the drive in North Mankato, said "Food drives are so close to my heart because my family relied on our local food shelf growing up. Our food shelf is where I learned the importance of service, kindness, and Christ-like love. I’ve seen families be blessed from a simple box of food. This weight of hunger is lifted from shoulders and allows people to focus on moving forward in life."
For more information, please contact Victoria at 507-571-2255. To learn more about the statewide food drive, visit www.MinnesotaFoodDrive.com
Please consider donating some of the staples listed below and any other boxed and canned foods
