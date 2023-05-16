...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and
Carver Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until Friday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 801.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Tuesday was 801.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 801.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato.
* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato
impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder
US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as
Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring
flood impacts.)
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 23.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.4
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
&&
spotlight
Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter to close; 93 to Le Sueur also likely
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge at St. Peter on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 a.m., due to flooding on the Minnesota River.
The historic Highway 99 truss bridge will remain closed until water has receded and the bridge can be inspected for safety.
Highway 99 was the designated detour route for Highway 22 just south of St. Peter, which is under construction. Therefore, Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road), Shanaska Creek Road, and Highways 22, 14 and 169.
MnDOT is closely monitoring Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur and expects that it will close Tuesday afternoon, May 16, due to flooding from the Minnesota River.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.
Highways closed:
• Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter (closing May 17 at 9:00 a.m.)
• Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 p.m.)
• Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 a.m.)
Highways open:
• Highway 68 south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.