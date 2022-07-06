Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions on Highway 169, just north of St. Peter beginning Tuesday, July 5, as crews work to replace the span bridge over Robart’s Creek.
During the initial phase of construction, southbound Highway 169 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic for approximately two weeks.
During the second stage of construction, both southbound lanes of Highway 169 will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 for the remainder of the project.
The span bridge that carries southbound Highway 169 traffic over Robart’s Creek will be replaced. Project work also includes replacing a box culvert bridge and pipe replacement.
Benefits of the project include new and safer bridges, improved drainage, and smoother pavement. The project is expected to be complete by late September, weather permitting.
S.M. Hentges & Sons, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $4,086,283.52.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone.
Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert especially in work zones, which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.
Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.
Avoid unnecessary lane changes.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.
