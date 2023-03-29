River’s Edge Hospital today announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient. This dual distinction places River’s Edge Hospital among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.
Fewer than 100 recipients nationally achieved both these distinctions. In fact, River’s Edge Hospital is the only hospital in Minnesota to achieve the Outstanding Patient Experience Award, the Patient Safety Excellence Award, and the Joint Replacement Excellence Award in 2023.
Over the past several years, River’s Edge Hospital has made patient safety and patient experience a focal point in overall patient care through the creation of committees and workgroups. The purpose of these committees is to evaluate how care is delivered and what can be done to continue to improve.
“The mission of River’s Edge is to provide world class care. Each member of the River’s Edge team works diligently to help us meet that vision,” said Paula Meskan, CEO of River’s Edge Hospital. “As we have continued to work through the challenges associated with COVID, we have maintained our commitment to providing the safest care to our patients in all that we do. I am proud of the care that our employees provide, and it is an honor to be recognized by Healthgrades.”
As it relates to the safety of patients, during the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals. Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events. To that end, it's important for consumers to know that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.
As it relates to the patient experience, Healthgrades evaluated hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering patients discharged from January 2021 through December 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 419 hospitals outperformed their peers — based on their patients’ responses — to achieve this award.
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital, from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.
“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award and Patient Safety Excellence Award for putting patient experience and safety front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.