On a warm, sunny Friday, Gustie Greeters assembled themselves at the Grace and Jefferson Street entrances and welcomed — with boisterous cheers and song — members of the Class of 2026. For Greeters who entered college during the heart of the pandemic, the cherished Gustie tradition carried special significance this year.

