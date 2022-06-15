Greater Mankato Growth (GMG) is calling on the Minnesota Legislature to return to St. Paul for a special session to pass a bonding bill and provide meaningful tax relief for Minnesota businesses.
“This week at a Legislative Forum hosted by GMG, we heard Mankato area legislators talk about what happened at the end of the 2022 legislative session. It is evident that this session resulted in a great deal of disappointment, especially for our region,” said Andy Wilke, Director of Business Development and Public Affairs for Greater Mankato Growth.
“Facing a record budget surplus, the legislature had the opportunity to provide meaningful tax relief and make strategic investments throughout the state,” Wilke continued. “None of that happened and instead legislators simply went home without finishing their jobs. Greater Mankato and the rest of our state cannot wait for next session. Our members are facing real challenges in a difficult economy. We cannot let partisan politics get in the way of economic growth in our state. Legislators need to get back to work.”
Greater Mankato Growth adopts a set of policy priorities annually that represent the important issues for its members and regional marketplace. These policy priorities were derived from a thorough vetting process, including surveying of members, consideration and discussion by the organization’s Public Affairs Steering Committee, and ultimately, approval by the Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. Board of Directors.
The policies focus on key issues that will support the continued growth and vitality of the Greater Mankato area such as tax competitiveness, economic and community development, strategic investments, healthcare, and infrastructure. These policies can be found at www.greatermankato.com/business-advocacy
“Greater Mankato Growth is dedicated to ensuring our community has a voice at the legislature and our policy priorities demonstrate our continued commitment to advocating in support of the interests of our members,” said Jessica Beyer. “These priorities are more than just policies and bills, they are necessary and creative solutions that will lead to meaningful improvements for job creators, workers, and families throughout our community and region.”