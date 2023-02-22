The 41st annual New Ulm Farm-City Hub Club Farm Show will take over the south arena of the New Ulm Civic Center Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11. Show hours are 1-8 p.m. Friday and 9-4 p.m. Saturday.
The overall theme of the club’s 41st annual show is Celebrate Farm Family Friends, with an added emphasis on farm safety.
In a repeat from the 2020 Farm Show, grain bin safety demonstrations will be presented on the hour each day. The demonstrations are sponsored by the Brown County Corn and Soybean Growers and the Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers and their soybean checkoff funds, with assistance from Brown and Nicollet County Farm Bureaus.
National Education Center of Agriculture Safety, a partnership between Northeast Iowa Community College and the National Safety Council, will lead the demonstrations. Volunteers are being sought to take part in the demos. Seating will be in the bleachers on the far end of the show floor for a good view.
New to the 2023 show is a presentation by Tammy Diehn, founder and director of Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training.
This year’s show will also feature a Highway 14 update, the latest on veterans’ benefits, a Legislative Forum, and the Brown and Nicollet County Dairy Princess coronations.
The complete schedule of times and topics is:
• Friday, 3 p.m. — Veterans’ Benefits by Brown and Nicollet County Veterans Services Officers
• Friday, 5 p.m. — Highway 14 Project — Understanding the Progress
• Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training
• Saturday, 9:30 a.m. — Town Hall Meeting with Our Elected Officials
• Saturday, 11:00 p.m.—Brown and Nicollet County Dairy Princess Coronations
As always, the show will feature the latest in farm equipment, technology, and services. Exhibitors include farm equipment suppliers, agricultural lenders, auctioneers, communications companies, ag building suppliers, heating companies, car/truck dealers, government services and more.
The usual Farm Show door prizes of fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors will be offered, courtesy of club members Don Sanderson State Farm Insurance of New Ulm, Community Insurance Agency of Lafayette, and Joe Maidl Auctioneering & Real Estate of Lafayette.
Kids attending the show are also encouraged to sign up for kids’ door prizes that include pedal tractors. Winners need not be present to win, but will be asked to pick up their prizes at a local business.
Following the coronation of the Nicollet and Brown County Dairy Princesses on Saturday, registration will take place for two special Undeniable Dairy gift packs, courtesy of the dairy associations and the Hub Club.
Show visitors are encouraged to “come hungry” as Hub Club members will operate the food stand in the Civic Center entry, serving pizza, pulled pork, hot dogs, cookies, and beverages.
Show proceeds allow the Farm-City Hub club to support agricultural education for area youth through scholarships and FFA/4-H leadership programs.
For further information, contact Jenny Eckstein at the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce (507-233-4302 or jenny@newulm.com) or show chairman Don Sanderson (507-354-8524 or don.sanderson.b5k0@state-farm.com).