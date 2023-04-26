...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and
Nicollet Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions
continue through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 803.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 PM CDT Tuesday was 803.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
Hello. My name is Allison Ellingson. If we haven’t met yet, my husband and I moved from Chicago to Saint Peter in 2018; we have three small children, Neil is a minister, and I am an artist. We moved here to be closer to friends, family and nature, and we wanted to raise our family in this community. Last October, I opened The People’s Store at 303 S. Minnesota Ave. next to River Rock Coffee and Tea, across from Chinatown Chinese Restaurant.
The People’s Store is a sustainable general store. I curate practical household goods made by small brands at the forefront of ethical and sustainable production: tea towels made with re-woven deadstock fabric from LA’s garment district, reusable paper flannel towels and naturally dyed wool quilts finished at the St. Peter Woolen Mill. You can also ditch single-use plastics by refilling your own containers with household soaps and cleaners — castile, laundry, all-purpose, dishwasher, hand — carried in bulk, sold by the ounce.
I like listening to your dirty laundry — all of it — and problem solving and cleaning issues in your homes. My mom taught me how to sort, fold and iron clothes by third grade. She keeps a special needle to tuck stray rug hooks back into place. Her mom took off my grandpa’s worn work shirt cuffs and sewed them back inside-out. You know the sort of necessary frugality I’m talking about; your eyes light up when you see that I carry the same carpet beater your grandma used to clean her rugs with. Your grandpa collected soap nubs and shaped new bars for bath time. You want to reduce your household’s waste. Your skin needs gentle soap. I like hearing your stories when you come into the store.
I like the accountability of small-town life. I see you at the grocery store, then at school pickup, at Patrick’s. Strangers and neighbors come into The People’s Store. I say “hello, welcome,” and let you shop. I remember driving up one of my neighbors’ gravel driveways soon after moving to St. Peter, a city girl new to the country, and seeing the sign: “You are no longer trespassing, you are a target.” Payton Washington, Kaylin Gillis and Ralph Yarl were shot to death this week by people upholding the same violent credo. And you — when people come to your door, what lies beyond your threshold? What kind of home are you making? In this world of violence and destruction, I hope you’ll come by the shop. We’ll practice the art of a gentle hello.
Allison Ellingson is the owner and operator of The People's Store in St. Peter.