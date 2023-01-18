Need somewhere to take your kids to burn off some energy?
...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday...... ...Heavy Snow Likely... .Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Need somewhere to take your kids to burn off some energy?
The Early Childhood Center gym will be open for play time every Wednesday from 3:45-5:30 p.m. Families with young children are welcome to explore activities in Early Childhood Center gym. While they’re there, families can find out more from the Early Childhood Center Family Education staff about Winter/Spring classes, which will begin soon.
Community members can find the gym at Door R at the Middle School/Early Childhood Center building, 100 Lincoln Ave. Saint Peter, MN.
Anyone with questions regarding playtime or upcoming programs may contact the Early Childhood Center office number at 507-931-3048, ext. 1.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.