Motorists traveling on Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 can expect a detour starting Monday, July 25 as reconstruction of the roadway begins, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Minnesota River Valley flooding has created maintenance and travel challenges in the Henderson area. The lowest point of Highway 19 east of Henderson between the Minnesota River Bridge and railroad bridge will be elongated this year to offset impacts to the flood way when Highway 93 is raised eight feet in a future project. Additional Highway 19 project work will include improving the smoothness of the roadway, adding advanced flood warning signing, erosion control, and safety improvements.
Highway 19 east of Henderson will be closed to through-traffic during construction. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 until the completion of the project in late September, weather permitting. Motorists traveling to the Ney Nature Center from Highway 169 may use Highway 19 to access the Center.
Midwest Contracting, LLC was awarded the project with a bid of $2,360,194.08.
Stay connected
Visit the Highway 19 website for detour and project information.
Information will also be shared on the MnDOT South Central Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 7 Twitter account.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Work zone reminders
Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone.
Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert, especially in work zones which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.
Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.
Avoid unnecessary lane changes.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.